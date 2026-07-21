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Home / Business / Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Limited, the Company Behind the 'Mala Saree' Brand, Launches Rs 18.90 Crore Fresh Issue IPO on BSE SME

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Limited, the Company Behind the 'Mala Saree' Brand, Launches Rs 18.90 Crore Fresh Issue IPO on BSE SME

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], July 21: Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Limited is a contract manufacturer and wholesaler of cotton sarees in India's B2B cotton sarees wholesale segment. Under its flagship "Mala Saree" brand, is entering the capital markets with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform. The company is tapping the capital markets with a 100% fresh issue IPO of up to 27 lakh equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each on the BSE SME platform, aiming to raise ₹ 18.90 crore at a price band of ₹66 - ₹70 per share (lot size: minimum 4000 shares and in multiples of 2000 equity shares thereafter).

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The proceeds from the Fresh Issue are proposed to be utilised towards meeting the Company's working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. The anchor investor date has been fixed as Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The issue will open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, and close on Friday, July 24, 2026.

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Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Issue Structure

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* Total Issue Size: Up to 27,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each (100% fresh issue)

* Market Maker Portion: Up to 1,36,000 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

* Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 7,64,000 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

* Net QIB Portion: Up to 5,10,000 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

* Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 3,90,000 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

* Individual Investors Portion: Not less than 900,000 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each

Competitive Strengths

* Diversified supplier and customer base with long-standing business relationships.

* Pan-India distribution network serving brokers, wholesalers, dealers, and retailers.

* Portfolio of women's ethnic wear, primarily comprising cotton sarees under the "Mala Saree" brand.

* Bulk procurement supported by warehousing and inventory management infrastructure.

* Promoter-led management with over three decades of industry experience.

* Manufacturing is supported through a network of more than 200 job workers across key textile hubs.

Financial Highlights

About Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Limited, incorporated in 2005 and promoted by the Kedia family, is a Kolkata-based contract manufacturer and wholesaler of cotton sarees in India's B2B textile market under its "Mala Saree" brand. The Company operates an integrated manufacturing model comprising an in-house facility in Jetpur, Gujarat, and a network of over 200 job-work partners. Its portfolio includes over 600+ varieties of saree designs, with cotton sarees contributing 90.75% of FY26 revenue. As on March 31, 2026, the Company's products are distributed across 20+ states through a network of over 100 brokers, 13 dealers, 69 wholesalers, and approximately 3,000 retailers, supported by B2B e-commerce via the SOLV platform. Operations are anchored by a 3,774 sq. ft. Kolkata showroom and four warehouses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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