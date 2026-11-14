NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14: Shree Niketan Group of Schools launched its Children’s Day campaign, ‘Get Back Into The Conversation’, on November 7, 2026, to highlight the importance of meaningful parent-child communication in an increasingly AI-driven and digitally connected world. Underscoring the relevance of this concern, the vivo Switch Off Study 2025 found that one in four children said they speak to their parents less because of AI. Released on November 10, the campaign's hero film encourages parents to look beyond digital distractions, take a genuine interest in their children's lives and rediscover the value of everyday conversations in strengthening family relationships.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Bharaneedharan Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Shree Niketan Group of Schools, said, “Technology and AI are transforming the way children learn, communicate and engage with the world around them. While these developments open up exciting possibilities, we must also recognise that no technology can replace the warmth, understanding and reassurance that come from human relationships. As parents, it is important that we remain genuinely involved in our children's lives, take an interest in their thoughts and experiences, and create spaces where they feel comfortable expressing themselves. Through our ‘Get Back Into The Conversation’ campaign, we hope to remind parents that sometimes the most meaningful thing they can give their children is their time, attention and an open conversation.”

The Campaign

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At the heart of the campaign is a thought-provoking question: “When AI becomes easier to talk to, how do we keep talking to each other?”

The campaign's hero film brings this concern to life through observational humour, following Raghu, a teenager who becomes increasingly inseparable from his laptop, incorporating it into almost every aspect of his daily routine. As his parents gradually realise that he is interacting with AI almost as though it were a close companion, they are prompted to reflect on the changing dynamics of communication within their family.

Extending the campaign beyond the hero film, Shree Niketan Group of Schools is also creating a series of supporting videos that highlight simple, practical ways in which parents can get back into conversations with their children. Through relatable ideas and everyday examples, the videos will offer parents suggestions on how to initiate conversations, engage with their children's interests and create opportunities for open communication. This supporting content will be shared on the school's official Instagram page, extending the campaign's message and encouraging parents to put it into practice in their daily lives.

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Through the #GetBackIntoTheConversation campaign, Shree Niketan Group of Schools advocates a balanced approach to technology, where digital tools complement rather than replace human connections. It reinforces the importance of parental involvement in nurturing trust, emotional well-being and a sense of belonging during a child's formative years.

The initiative reflects Shree Niketan's belief that a child's growth and development extend beyond the classroom, with family engagement and supportive relationships playing an equally important role in shaping confident, curious and well-rounded individuals.

Campaign Film: Watch ‘Get Back Into The Conversation’

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Instagram: @ShreeNiketanSchools

Research Report: Vivo - The Impact of Excessive Smartphone Usage on Parent-Child Relationships (2025)

vivonewsroom.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/impact-of-smartphones-on-parent-child-relationships-2025.pdf

About Shree Niketan Group of Schools

Indian Roots; Global Outlook is at the heart of Shree Niketan Schools' educational philosophy. The school believes that children with a strong foundation in their cultural heritage can reach unprecedented heights in a global future. At Shree Niketan, India's rich legacy of values, traditions and knowledge is brought into the context of a rapidly globalising world. Respect, prayer, festivals, family and the celebration of India's diversity are viewed not merely as cultural practices, but as opportunities to nurture empathy, leadership, collaboration and a strong sense of identity.

With a vision to nurture students who are deeply connected to their Indian roots while being intellectually and emotionally equipped to thrive on the world stage, Shree Niketan Schools continues to build an education that prepares children for both where they come from and where the world is going.

Today, Shree Niketan Schools is a growing community of over 700 staff members and 12,000 children across five campuses, with a presence in Thiruvallur, Tambaram East, Tambaram West and Nolambur.

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