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Home / Business / Shree Shyam Jyotish Kendra Has Over 30 Years of Experience in Vedic Astrology in Gurgaon

Shree Shyam Jyotish Kendra Has Over 30 Years of Experience in Vedic Astrology in Gurgaon

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ANI
Updated At : 02:02 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 23: Shree Shayam Jyotish Kendra, a Gurgaon-based astrology consultation firm founded by Pt. Pawan Kaushik, has been operating for over 30 years. The Kendra offers Vedic astrology, gemstone consultancy, and Vastu Shastra services.

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Over the years, it has handled a range of personal and professional matters. These include career and business decisions, marriage and relationships, education, and other significant life events. The Jyotish Kendra in Gurugram studies planetary movements and their influence on humans, using traditional Vedic jyotish principles and modern-day technologies.

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Reflecting on the milestone, Pt. Kaushik said: “Astrology is like a roadmap. It doesn’t steer your life but highlights the journey ahead by revealing potential turns and bumps. Just as a roadmap helps you navigate the road ahead, astrological insights from an expert can help you reflect on your choices and move through life with greater confidence and clarity.”

Over the years, Shree Shayam Jyotish Kendra has provided consultations to clients from various professional backgrounds. According to Pt. Kaushik, the Kendra has seen an increase in enquiries from professionals in Gurgaon in recent years, particularly regarding career decisions such as job transitions, business ventures, and leadership challenges.

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He said clients often seek astrological guidance as a complementary perspective alongside conventional decision-making. “For a generation accustomed to data-driven choices, Vedic astrology offers a way to anticipate timing and mitigate risk,” he added.

Pt. Kaushik also spoke about the importance of trust in his practice. “Thirty years have taught me that trust is the foundation of this profession,” he said. “People come to me at pivotal moments in their lives. That trust must be honoured with honesty, precision, and practical guidance.”

Shree Shayam Jyotish Kendra continues to operate from Gurgaon under the guidance of the astrologer Pt. Pawan Kaushik, understanding life’s concerns through the study of the stars.

About Shree Shayam Jyotish Kendra

Shree Shayam Jyotish Kendra is a Gurgaon-based astrology firm founded by Pt. Pawan Kaushik. The Kendra offers consultations in Vedic astrology, gemstone consultancy, and Vastu Shastra. It has been in operation for over 30 years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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