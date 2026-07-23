Shree TNB Polymers Limited Secures BSE SME In-Principle Approval for Proposed IPO

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Silvassa (Gujarat) / Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Daman and Diu) [India], July 23: Shree TNB Polymers Limited, a manufacturer of polymer-based piping systems and industrial plastic products, has secured the in-principle approval from BSE Limited for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME Platform. The approval, received on June 24, 2026, marks a key milestone in the Company's journey towards becoming a publicly listed company and enables it to proceed with the subsequent steps in the IPO process, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, prevailing market conditions and other customary approvals.

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The Company had earlier filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE SME Platform in connection with the proposed public issue. The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 60,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each through the book-building process.

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As disclosed in the DRHP, the net proceeds from the proposed issue are proposed to be utilized towards the purchase of plant and machinery, installation of a solar rooftop power generation system, construction of a pre-engineered building for manufacturing operations, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings.

Shree TNB Polymers Limited has established itself as a trusted manufacturer of polymer-based piping systems and industrial plastic products catering to a diverse range of industries. Its product portfolio includes HDPE and PP pipes, PPH pipes and fittings, DWC pipes and fittings, drip irrigation systems and sprinkler systems, all marketed under the registered Noble brand. The Company also manufactures solid polymer sheets under the registered Tirupati brand and corrugated flute boards under the registered Wellpack brand. Its products serve customers across water infrastructure, irrigation, agriculture, industrial, chemical, telecommunication and construction sectors.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Vijay Thosani, Chairman of Shree TNB Polymers Limited, said, "Securing the BSE SME in-principle approval is a significant milestone in the evolution of Shree TNB Polymers Limited. It reflects the strength of our business model, our commitment to manufacturing excellence and the confidence we have built with our customers over the years. The proposed IPO will support our vision of expanding our manufacturing capabilities, investing in modern infrastructure and strengthening our market presence while maintaining our focus on quality, innovation and sustainability. We believe this will further enhance our ability to create long-term value for our customers, employees, business partners and future shareholders."

Driven by increasing investments in water infrastructure, irrigation, urban development and industrial projects across India, the demand for high-quality polymer-based piping solutions continues to grow. Shree TNB Polymers Limited is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities through its diversified product portfolio, manufacturing expertise and customer-centric approach.

The proposed IPO remains subject to the filing of the Red Herring Prospectus, receipt of applicable statutory and regulatory approvals and prevailing market conditions. The issue opening and closing dates, price band and other details of the proposed public issue will be announced in due course in accordance with applicable laws.

About Shree TNB Polymers Limited

Shree TNB Polymers Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of polymer-based piping systems and industrial plastic products. The Company's product portfolio includes HDPE pipes, PPH pipes, DWC pipes, drip irrigation systems and sprinkler systems marketed under the registered Noble brand, solid polymer sheets under the registered Tirupati brand and corrugated flute boards under the registered Wellpack brand. Shree TNB Polymers serves customers across the infrastructure, irrigation, agriculture, industrial, chemical, telecommunication and construction sectors through its manufacturing facilities in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

For Further Information

Shree TNB Polymers Limited

www.shreetnbpolymers.in

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