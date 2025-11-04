Shreeji Global FMCG Limited IPO Opens on November 04, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (The Company, Shreeji) is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of ground & whole spices, seeds, grains & pulses and Atta (Flour), proposes to open its Initial Public Offering onTuesday, November 04, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 85 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The issue size is 68,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each with a price band of ₹ 120 - ₹ 125 Per Share.

Advertisement

Equity Share Allocation • Anchor Portion - 11,62,000 Equity Shares • Net QIB - 7,76,000 Equity Shares • NII – Not less than 13,56,000 Equity Shares • RII - Not less than 31,66,000 Equity Shares • Market Maker - 3,40,000 Equity Shares The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for capital expenditure on factory premises, capital expenditure for plant and machinery and cold storage, capital expenditure for solar power for internal consumption, working capital, and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on November 03, 2025, and the issue will close on November 07, 2025.

Advertisement

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Interactive Financial Services Limited, and The Registrar to the Issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Advertisement

Mr Jitendra Kakkad, Managing Director of ShreejiGlobal FMCG Limited, expressed, “The IPO marks an important milestone in the company’s journey to becoming one of the leading players in the Indian FMCG sector. Operating across 22 states and 25 export markets under the brand ‘SHETHJI’, we have strengthened our capabilities with automated spice and multigrain units near Rajkot, a 5,000 MT cold storage facility, and the launch of gluten-free, high-fibre flours and ready-to-use spice mixes like Garam Masala, Pav Bhaji Masala and Sambhar Masala, showcasing our commitment to innovation and quality.

The proceeds from the IPO will enhance our production efficiency, energy sustainability, and supply chain capabilities, enabling us to scale operations, expand our product portfolio, and meet the evolving needs of consumers.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)