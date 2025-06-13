Shrewsbury School India Launches a Transformative Annual Summer Programme for its Inaugural Batch of Students

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Bringing a 473-year-old globally renowned educational legacy, Shrewsbury International School India is set to open its doors in Bhopal on August 8, 2025. As it prepares to welcome its first batch of students, the school has organised The Shrewsbury Leadership Programme from June 8 - June 15 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The fully-residential programme offers hands-on workshops focused upon fostering essential soft-skills such as leadership, creativity, innovation, communication and strategic thinking. During evenings, students will savour sports, music, games and recreational activities while connecting with their peers as part of a vibrant community of learners.

In collaboration with Educis, a premium educational consultancy, the programme also provides innovative learning modules on topics such as creative writing, storytelling, public speaking, logical reasoning and media communication.

Oliver Russell, the Deputy Head of Strategy and School Development remarks, "This camp is designed for pupils aged 11 to 18 and offers a range of engaging activities designed to encourage personal development. This will help them get familiar with each other and forge friendships before the academic session begins in August."

Mr. Dominic Tomalin, Founding Headmaster at Shrewsbury, adds, "Transitioning into a new academic environment can often feel overwhelming, and this initiative aims to inspire confidence, build comfort and create a sense of community before the first day of school. Through the activities offered within this programme, we seek to set a positive tone for the year ahead."

The Shrewsbury India Leadership Programme offers students a glimpse into the school's world-class curriculum adopted from the Cambridge International Programmes of study, leading towards IGCSE and A-Level qualifications. As students join from other countries as well, this will provide a strong foundation for cross-cultural collaboration.

"At the core of the Shrewsbury credo, is warm pastoral care, strong peer relationships as well as meaningful, collaborative experiences. This introductory programme not only offers an insight into the engaging curriculum of the school, but also reflects its strong ethos and the whole-person education philosophy that it brings to India for the first time," remarks, Peter Willett, Deputy Head - Pastoral.

The programme is also designed to introduce students to the creative and performing arts, helping them develop confidence and self-awareness. It also aims to nurture ethical decision-making, emotional intelligence and future-ready thinking - skills essential to thrive in today's evolving educational landscape.

"This programme is only the beginning of a thrilling academic journey that lies ahead for each Salopian. By the time, they walk into the school campus, they will be ready for the transformative future that awaits their presence at Shrewsbury International School India," concludes Russell.

