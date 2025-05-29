Shri Keshav Cement and Infra Reports FY25 Revenues of Rs125 Cr

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Shri Keshav Cement and Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka has announced its Audited Financial Results for the Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Key Financial highlights

Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 38.96 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 7.62 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 19.83%

* PAT of Rs (4.41) Cr

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 124.60 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 25.17 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 20.73 %

* PAT of Rs (6.17) Cr

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement and Infra Limited said, "FY25 was a challenging year for our company, with Total Income stable at Rs124.60 crore. Despite the pressures on topline growth across both our cement and solar power segments, we delivered an EBITDA of Rs25.17 crore, maintaining EBITDA margin at 20.73%.

The decline in revenue was primarily due to macroeconomic headwinds, subdued demand in the infrastructure sector, and policy uncertainties affecting renewable energy investments. While these external factors impacted our topline, our focus on cost discipline and operational efficiencies helped us preserve profitability.

We view this phase as an opportunity to recalibrate, strengthen our fundamentals, and position ourselves for a more resilient and diversified growth path in FY26. Strategic initiatives are underway to optimize capacity utilization, enhance product mix, and expand our renewable energy footprint."

Highlights for Q4 FY25 (January 2025 - March 2025)

Rating Upgrade

* Infomerics Ratings reaffirmed the Company's rating from IVR BBB- to IVR BBB- with a stable Outlook and assigned a Short-Term rating of IVR A3.

