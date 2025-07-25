At Vimarsh, he will meet leading scientists, innovators, start-ups, and industry leaders tackling India’s urgent challenges in science and biomedical research New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India's research and development (R&D) sector is experiencing a period of significant growth, buoyed by the government's increasing focus and strategic initiatives to foster a robust ecosystem for scientific and biomedical innovation. While challenges persist, particularly in mobilizing research from lab to market and ensuring consistent private sector engagement, the commitment to long-term R&D is stronger than ever. Recognizing the need to further cultivate dedicated motivators, engaged researchers, clinicians, and entrepreneurs, and to strengthen collaborative frameworks, the i3 Summit aims to build upon these foundational efforts.

As a sincere and proactive endeavor to further this progress, India's leading catalyst, Blockchain For Impact (BFI) announces the inaugural edition of India's conclave on science and biomedical innovation, the i3 Summit – Vimarsh.

To be addressed by Hon’ble Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, as the Chief Guest, and inaugurated by Padma Shri Dr. Balram Bhargava, Vimarsh will empower scientists and entrepreneurs to develop new ideas, connect with industry leaders and peers, and build pioneering solutions.

Padma Shri Dr. Balram Bhargava is renowned for his immense contributions, including the development of indigenous COVAXIN vaccine during the pandemic, Padma Shri Dr Balram Bhargava said, "The i3 Summit – Vimarsh represents a vital confluence for India's brightest minds. It is through platforms such as this, where collective intellect and shared purpose converge, that we will accelerate our nation's progress in medical research and innovation, delivering impactful solutions for all." Sandeep Nailwal, Philanthropist & Founder, Blockchain for Impact (BFI), and Co-founder & CEO of the Polygon Foundation said, "I am deeply passionate about advancing science and biomedical innovation in India, to solve critical healthcare issues. This conclave is my sincere effort to encourage collaboration where the brightest scientific minds can come together and learn from each other. I am deeply committed to promoting ease of scientific research and biomedical innovation in India." Blockchain For Impact (BFI) Blockchain For Impact (BFI) was set up during the second wave of the COVID pandemic in India. As the world's most transparent healthcare fund, BFI initially worked towards strengthening the Indian healthcare system. However, after the COVID wave, the focus shifted towards fostering research and innovation. BFI aims to utilize and leverage the skills, commitment, and technology in the country to address current challenges and future gaps. Geared around health, BFI-BIOME Virtual Network has been established with the aim to bring institutes, incubators, research networks, medical sector and companies under one umbrella to foster collaboration in translational biomedical research. With a commitment to R&D in India, the BFI-BIOME Virtual Network Program is bringing together relevant stakeholders to discuss, identify, collaborate and innovate in the biomedical sector and expedite development of therapies, diagnostics, medical devices and other healthcare products.

BFI is steadfast in its mission to enhance the well-being of marginalized communities across diverse public healthcare priorities. The initiative aspires to become a comprehensive support system, shaping the future of Indian healthcare with innovation and equity at its core.

