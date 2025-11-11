PNN

New Delhi [India], November 11: In a landmark moment for India's cybersecurity landscape, Lisianthus Tech, a leading Indian cybersecurity firm, has announced an International Workshop on the 'Cyber Shikshit Bharat' initiative, scheduled for November 26, 2025, at New Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi. In a significant development, 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will attend the event as Chief Guest.

This international workshop marks a major milestone in the journey of Indian cybersecurity leadership, aligning closely with the Government of India's vision for a secure, digitally empowered, and cyber-aware nation. The event is -hosted by Lisianthus Tech and co Hosted by HCL Tech and CERT-In, with IIIT Hyderabad as the Education Partner, and MeitY, Gramax Cyber Tech, and others serving as Event Partners.

A Nationally Significant Initiative

The Cyber Shikshit Bharat initiative was recently launched by Lisianthus Tech with the aim of empowering citizens--especially youth and working professionals--with practical knowledge in cybersecurity, online safety, and responsible digital behaviour.

The program was inaugurated by Shri Amitabh Kant, That time G20 Sherpa to the Government of India, and attended by several prominent dignitaries, including:

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In Air Marshal GS Bedi (Retd.)

Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Cabinet Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh

Rooted in the national goals of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Cyber Surakshit Bharat', the initiative aims to establish a Central Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence focusing on:

AI-powered security technologies

Digital risk management

Hardware-based protection mechanisms

Global cybersecurity policy advocacy and awareness

Industry Voices on a Historic Occasion

Khushhal Kaushik, Founder and CEO of Lisianthus Tech, expressed his pride and enthusiasm:

"We want to raise awareness, strengthen India's digital security and National Security, and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of tech leadership. It is a proud moment not only for Lisianthus Tech but for the entire Indian cybersecurity community to have Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji as the Chief Guest. This is an unforgettable and historic moment for us."

Dr. S.K. Verma, Chairman of Lisianthus Tech, added:

"Cyber Shikshit Bharat reflects our long-term commitment to national cyber resilience. This international workshop is a testament to India's growing recognition in the global cybersecurity space, and we are honored to lead this charge."

Mentorship from National Cybersecurity Leaders

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Rajesh Pant, former National Cyber Security Coordinator at the Prime Minister's Office India and current mentor to Lisianthus Tech, stated:

"Cyber Shikshit Bharat meets a critical national demand. With cyber threats advancing rapidly, widespread citizen education combined with technological innovation remains our strongest defence. This initiative, bolstered by the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind as chief guest, represents a significant milestone in securing India's digital future."

Rear Admiral Mohit Gupta VSM (Retd.) - Former DG,

Defence Cyber Agency (DCyA), underscored the urgency of cyber preparedness:

"Technology and security are deeply intertwined today. The pressing need to educate and equip citizens against cyber threats is paramount. With Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind gracing the initiative as chief guest, this milestone strengthens our resolve to fortify India's digital resilience."

The Cyber Shikshit Bharat International Workshop will convene prominent leaders from government, defence, industry, academia, and civil society to collaboratively shape the future of cybersecurity in India and on the global stage.

