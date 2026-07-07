Shri Shishir Bajaj Honoured as "Maharashtra ka Gaurav" at the Viksit Bharat Conclave

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New Delhi [India], July 7: In a grand ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, the prestigious coffee table book "Maharashtra ka Gaurav", published by Navabharat, was unveiled in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari, senior cabinet ministers, policymakers, industrial leaders and distinguished guests from across the country.

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Among the eminent personalities featured in this special edition is Shri Shishir Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group and Chairperson of the Bajaj Foundation, whose life and contributions have been chronicled in an exclusive eight-page feature highlighting his role in carrying forward the vision of Founder Shri Jamnalal Bajaj--freedom fighter, philanthropist, industrial pioneer and Mahatma Gandhi's adopted fifth son.

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At the event, Shri Shishir Bajaj was felicitated by Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, for his outstanding contribution to Indian industry, particularly the sugar and ethanol sectors, and for his lifelong commitment to rural development and social transformation. The recognition comes at a historic moment as the Bajaj family marks 100 years of its enduring legacy of nation-building, enterprise and public service in 2026.

Founded on the principles of Nation First, self-reliance and social responsibility, the Bajaj legacy has continuously evolved with the changing needs of India. While Shri Jamnalal Bajaj contributed to the freedom movement and laid the foundation of indigenous enterprise, successive generations transformed those ideals into institutions that continue to create economic and social value across the country.

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Under Shri Shishir Bajaj's leadership, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited emerged as one of India's largest integrated sugar and ethanol producers, playing a significant role in strengthening the nation's biofuel ecosystem and supporting India's energy security goals. During his tenure, the company expanded from two sugar mills to fourteen sugar mills and from one distillery to six distilleries, making it a leading force in India's sugar and ethanol industry.

Shri Shishir Bajaj also played a key role in diversifying the Group's business interests beyond sugar and consumer products into the energy sector. Today, under the leadership of Group Chairman Shri Kushagra Bajaj, his son, the Group continues to build upon this strong foundation through its interests in sugar, ethanol, consumer products and power generation.

Through Bajaj Energy Limited and Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited, the Group has established a significant presence in India's power sector and contributes substantially to Uttar Pradesh's electricity requirements. Continuing its commitment towards strengthening India's long-term energy security, the Group is consistently exploring technologies for efficient power generation , reflecting its vision to contribute to the nation's future through sustainable and strategic energy solutions.

The coffee table feature also highlights the remarkable social impact created through the Bajaj Foundation and associated trusts under Shri Shishir Bajaj's stewardship. Across Wardha (Maharashtra), Sikar (Rajasthan) and Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh), the Foundation's initiatives in water conservation, river rejuvenation, natural farming, women's empowerment, renewable energy, skill development and rural livelihoods have positively impacted more than 22 lakh lives across over 2,000 villages.

The article further showcases the contributions of Shri Apoorv Nayan Bajaj, younger son of Shri Shishir Bajaj, who has dedicated himself to advancing the family's philanthropic mission through grassroots development initiatives, and the emergence of the fifth generation represented by Ms. Anandamayi Bajaj, who recently joined the Group as General Manager - Group Strategy, carrying forward the family's century-old commitment to responsible leadership.

Recently, Shri Shishir Bajaj was also conferred the prestigious Sarvottam Nagrik Samman by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra in recognition of his contribution towards industry, rural development and socio-economic transformation.

Speaking on the occasion, dignitaries acknowledged the Bajaj family's rare ability to combine industrial excellence with social commitment, making it one of India's most respected business families.

As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the story of Shri Shishir Bajaj and the Bajaj family stands as a powerful example of how enterprise, social responsibility and national purpose can work together to create lasting impact.

Read the Complete 8-Page Feature on Shri Shishir Bajaj and the Bajaj Family

PDF Link: https://bajajgroup.org/bajajgroup_assets/s3fs-public/documents/Navabharat_Articles.pdf

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