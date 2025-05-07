NewsVoir

Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7: In a bid to promote the importance of protein-rich diets and sustainable aquaculture, Right to Protein (RTP) partnered with Skretting India as a knowledge partner for the first-ever 'Shrimp-a-thon' - #ShrimpForHealth, an awareness run focused on increasing domestic shrimp consumption and public understanding of shrimp as a high-quality protein. The event took place on 4th May 2025 at Vishnu College, Bhimavaram.

Organized by Skretting India, a Nutreco company and a leader in aquafeed solutions, 'Shrimp-a-thon' brought together a diverse group of farmers, aquaculture experts, healthcare professionals, policy makers, chefs, and educators to raise awareness of shrimp's nutritional benefits and its role in India's protein story.

Advertisement

As a key engagement, Right to Protein (RTP) had set up an experiential Protein-O-Meter booth, where attendees assessed their protein intake and learned how shrimp fits into a balanced diet. The booth featured educational pamphlets and co-branded merchandise, all reinforcing the importance of daily protein consumption and food diversity.

"Shrimp-a-thon is a unique platform to drive home a critical message--shrimp is not only a vital part of India's aquaculture economy, but also a rich and underutilized source of protein," said Chandrasekar S - Head Aquaculture Utilization South Asia, USSEC. "We're proud to support this initiative to inspire more Indians to understand their daily protein needs and make smarter, nutrition-first food choices."

Advertisement

Speaking on the importance of shrimp in India's economy, Saurabh Shekhar - General Manager - Nutreco said, "While India is one of the largest shrimp producers globally, we export 90% of our production. Given India's protein deficiency and shrimp's richness in protein, Omega-6, and Omega-3 fatty acids, this presents a great opportunity. Shrimp is not only vital to India's aquaculture economy but can be a great source of protein for the nation. We're thrilled to have Right to Protein join us on this journey of creating awareness and leading the cause of protein sufficiency."

On the opportunities and growth of domestic shrimp consumption, Ravi Kumar Yellanki, President, All India Shrimp Hatcheries Association, said, "India has a vast population of 1.4 billion and a growing middle class, hence there's immense potential for domestic consumption. Shrimp is an excellent protein source, rich in nutrients, and as health consciousness rises in India, we need to educate consumers about its benefits. By increasing awareness and availability, we can tap into this potential. Just like China, where shrimp consumption grew 25 times in 15 years, India can achieve similar growth by promoting domestic consumption."

"Shrimp is a nutritional powerhouse--rich in 22% protein, essential micronutrients, and vital vitamins," said Dr. Manoj Sharma, promoter of the Zhingalala brand. "As a strong advocate for domestic shrimp consumption since 2015, I believe it offers immense health benefits, especially in a country like India where protein deficiency is widespread. With our vast population, it's crucial to embrace locally produced, high-quality protein sources. I fully support the Right to Protein campaign and firmly believe that non-vegetarians should make the most of this versatile and homegrown superfood."

Over 500+ runners participated in the marathon which had a lively, educational atmosphere featuring a live Shrimp counter by Zhingalala, T-shirts, medals, certificates, and a lot more for attendees. The event also hosted KOLs and dignitaries, including Ravi Yellanki - President, All India Shrimp Hatcheries Association, Ramraj Dhamodar - Director, Padmanabha Labs/HiBreeds Aquatics, Dr. Manoj Sharma - Promoter of Zhingalala, Pravash Pradhan and more.

The 'Shrimp-a-thon' marks a meaningful step in the broader Right to Protein (RTP) campaign, spotlighting the intersection of nutrition education, sustainable aquaculture and community engagement.

The 'Right to Protein' campaign aims to increase public understanding of protein's importance and encourages governments, businesses, and organizations to prioritize protein production, distribution, and consumption in their policies and practices. This includes promoting sustainable agriculture and animal husbandry practices, supporting research and development in protein science, and ensuring access to a variety of affordable and nutritious protein sources. The campaign also raises awareness about the global burden of protein deficiency, a significant public health concern, particularly in developing nations. By promoting diverse sources with 'Right to Protein', the goal is to improve nutrition security, enhance health outcomes, reduce poverty and hunger, and support sustainable development.

Check your Protein Grade and see how much protein you need at www.righttoprotein.com/protein-o-meter.html.

Partner With Us

As we continue to champion the importance of protein education and sustainable food systems, Right to Protein welcomes collaboration with government agencies, academic institutions, food and agri-businesses, health and nutrition experts, and non-profit organizations. If you are interested in partnering with us or supporting our mission through research, outreach, or innovation in protein access, we invite you to reach out.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)