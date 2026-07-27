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Home / Business / Shriram Farm Solutions partners with ICAR-IIVR for breeder seeds transfer

Shriram Farm Solutions partners with ICAR-IIVR for breeder seeds transfer

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Shriram Farm Solutions, a division of DCM Shriram Ltd., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (ICAR-IIVR), Varanasi, for the transfer of breeder seeds for five vegetable crops.

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The agreement was formalised during the 98th Foundation Day of ICAR, in the presence of Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. According to a press release, the agreement covers breeder seeds for radish, spinach, pea, cowpea, and okra.

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The partnership grants Shriram Farm Solutions access to vegetable breeding research and seed material developed by ICAR-IIVR. Through this collaboration, the company aims to translate scientific research into improved seed varieties suited to Indian farmers.

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"Access to breeder seeds is expected to strengthen the company's vegetable seed development programme and support the introduction of varieties focused on quality, productivity, resilience and consistency across diverse growing conditions," the release said.

The agreement reinforces Shriram Farm Solutions' focus on building research-led offerings for Indian agriculture. It will also support closer collaboration between scientific institutions and industry, enabling proven breeding technologies to move efficiently from research programmes to farmers' fields.

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"At Shriram Farm Solutions, innovation begins with strong science. Our partnership with ICAR-IIVR provides access to world-class breeding material that will strengthen our vegetable seed portfolio and help us develop varieties that are better suited to the evolving needs of Indian farmers," said Sanjay Chhabra, Business Head, Shriram Farm Solutions.

"By combining the research excellence of ICAR-IIVR with our product development capabilities and extensive market reach, we aim to deliver high-performing seed solutions that enhance productivity, improve crop resilience and create greater value for farmers," Chhabra added.

"This collaboration also reinforces our commitment to advancing Indian agriculture through research-led innovation and meaningful public-private partnerships," he stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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