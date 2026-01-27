MUMBAI, India, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), the flagship company of the Shriram Group, announced that its Fixed Deposit Programme has been assigned a 'CARE AAA; Stable' rating by CARE Ratings, reflecting the Company's strong credit profile, financial resilience, and high degree of safety with respect to timely servicing of obligations.

CARE Ratings has also taken positive actions on other debt instruments of the Company. Several long–term debt instruments and bank facilities have been upgraded to 'CARE AAA; Stable', while short–term instruments, including commercial paper, have been reaffirmed at 'CARE A1+'.

In addition, CRISIL Ratings Limited has assigned a 'CRISIL AA+/Watch Positive' rating to the Company's Fixed Deposit Programme. ICRA has revised its rating to '(ICRA) AA+' and placed it on Watch with Positive Implications, indicating the potential for an upward revision upon completion of ongoing developments.

Strengthened by MUFG's Strategic Investment

SFL's credit profile is further reinforced by the strategic investment proposal from MUFG, one of the world's leading financial groups. MUFG's investment underscores global institutional confidence in Shriram Finance's business model, governance standards, and long–term growth strategy. This partnership brings enhanced financial flexibility, deeper access to global funding sources, and long–term stability—further strengthening SFL's ability to support retail borrowers and fixed–income investors across economic cycles.

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance Limited, said: "These rating affirmations are a strong validation of our financial strength and the trust we have built with our deposit investors over time. Our priority is to offer our fixed deposit investors stability and confidence, while continuing to grow responsibly across business cycles."

CRISIL Ratings has also reaffirmed SFL's short–term rating at 'CRISIL A1+' and placed multiple long–term instruments, including bank facilities and debentures, on Rating Watch with Positive Implications, signalling the potential for an upward revision following the completion of strategic initiatives underway.

Collectively, these rating actions reflect Shriram Finance's strong fundamentals, prudent risk management practices, and resilient earnings profile, positioning the Company well to pursue growth ambitions while maintaining a robust credit profile.

About Shriram Finance Ltd

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.91 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc. Over last 46 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with network of 3,225 branches and an employee strength of 77,724 servicing to 97.62 lakhs of customers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870309/Shriram_Finance_Limited_Logo.jpg

