Shriram General Insurance Posts Strong Q1: GWP Up 31%, Net Profit Rises 9%

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29: Shriram General Insurance Company (SGI) delivered a strong performance in Q1 FY26, driven by sustained momentum in its motor insurance portfolio. The company recorded a 31% year-on-year increase in Gross Written Premium (GWP), reaching Rs. 960 crore, up from Rs. 733 crore in Q1 FY25--well ahead of the general insurance industry's average growth rate of 9%.

Key Highlights of Q1FY26

- 31% YoY growth in GWP while the industry grew at 9 %

- 9% YoY growth in Net Profit

- Solvency ratio at 3.35 as on 30th June 2025

- 31% YoY growth in the Motor segment

- 5% increase in recruitment of Financial Advisors during the quarter

Net profit for the quarter rose by 9%, climbing to Rs. 125 crore from Rs. 114 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, investment income grew by 7%, supported by consistent returns from financial instruments.

Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Shriram General Insurance Company, said, "It's been a strong start to the year. Our Q1 performance reflects the strength of our core segments and the growing trust of our customers. We issued 15.41 lakh policies during the first quarter of FY26, a 20% increase from 12.82 lakh policies in the same period last year."

"While the motor segment continues to be a consistent performer, we're also seeing promising growth in the recently launched health insurance products. We're optimistic that this momentum will carry forward in the years ahead. With such a strong start to the year, we're excited about the potential to deliver standout results in the upcoming quarters," he noted.

The company's solvency ratio stood at 3.35 as of June 2025, well above the regulatory requirement of 1.5 . SGI had 68 lakh active policies at the end of Q1FY26 compared to 63 Lakh a year ago.

The company's drive to onboard Financial Advisors gained further momentum with 4777 new Financial Advisors recruited during the quarter. SGI's total Financial Advisor strength stands at 93,769 with plans to scale this up to 2,00,000 by fiscal year 2029-30.

Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC), jointly owned by Shriram Group and Sanlam Group, South Africa offers a complete range of general insurance products, ranging from motor, home and personal accidents and health in the retail space and customized products like fire, engineering, and marine insurance in the corporate space. Shriram General Insurance manages assets worth Rs 13377 crore across with 68 lakh live policies. The company has 279 branches in 26 states and an employee strength of 4156 across India, as of June 2025.

Shriram Group is India's leading financial conglomerate with a dominant presence in retail financing, life insurance, general insurance, chit fund, stock broking, asset management, distribution of financial products, and wealth advisory services. The Group focuses on serving the underserved and is driven by its financial inclusion agenda of bringing finance to low-income families and small businesses. As of March 2025, Shriram Group has an overall customer base of over 3.3 crore, a marketing force of 1,74,000, manpower strength of over 1,16,500 across 4,650 branches and manages an AUM of Rs 3.37 lakh crore.

