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Home / Business / Shriram Group awards scholarships to class 10 toppers from govt schools across Telangana constituencies

Shriram Group awards scholarships to class 10 toppers from govt schools across Telangana constituencies

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PTI
Updated At : 02:53 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shriram Group has awarded scholarships to 10th class toppers from government schools across 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana for the academic year 2025-26. As part of the scholarship initiative, under Chaduvuko Telangana programme, each constituency topper will be awarded ₹1 lakh, district topper ₹2 lakh, state runner-up ₹3 lakh, and state topper ₹5 lakh.

The scholarships are expected to partly fund the students' expenses in their intermediate course.

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This was the second edition of 'Mission 10th Class,' wherein meritorious students from across Telangana were felicitated for their outstanding performance in the Class 10 examinations. A total of 632 students have been selected for scholarships under the programme.

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One state topper, one state runner-up, 37 district toppers and 95 assembly constituency toppers, together comprising 134 students, were awarded scholarships at the event.

As part of the eligibility criteria, only government-run state board schools are covered. The list of students has been provided by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana.

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"Today's achievement is a reflection of your dedication, perseverance and determination. This is a great initiative to recognise and encourage young achievers, because you are the future of our nation. Life will bring many challenges your way, and whenever you face one, remember this day and the journey that brought you here. Let this moment inspire you to believe in yourself, overcome every obstacle and continue striving towards your dreams," Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, said, after distributing scholarships to the students.

"Education is one of the most powerful enablers of opportunity. The achievements of the students are a reflection of their hard work, determination, and the support of their families and teachers. The initiative aligns with the Shriram Group's longstanding philosophy of putting people first and supporting the progress of society," said Casparus J.H. Kromhout, MD and CEO, Shriram Life Insurance.

Additionally, 498 mandal toppers will be felicitated in their respective mandals while state, district, and constituency toppers received them from the Governor.

The initiative reflects the collective commitment of the Shriram Group to education and community development in Telangana. The scholarships are funded by Shriram Finance, Shriram Life Insurance, Shriram Chits, and Shriram General Insurance.

About Shriram Group

Shriram Group is one of India's leading financial conglomerates, with a strong presence in retail financing, asset reconstruction, wealth management, life insurance, general insurance, chit funds, stock broking, financial product distribution, and asset management services. The Group's focus is on serving underserved communities, driven by its financial inclusion agenda to bring finance to low-income families and small businesses. Shriram Group serves over 3 crore customers, has a marketing force of more than 1.85 lakh, employs over 1.16 lakh people, and operates through more than 4,800 branches. It manages an AUM of ₹3.97 lakh crore as of June 2026.

Media Contact information:

Taniya Roy,

taniya.r@shriram.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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