The film, 'A Promise That Stands When It Matters Most', draws on a real family's experience to show how the value of life insurance is realised when a claim is settled.

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriram Life Insurance has launched a new campaign titled 'A Promise That Stands When It Matters Most'. Created by its creative agency MoMantra, the film is based on a real story and follows a family through a difficult period, showing how the company stood by them when they needed it most.

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Life insurance is usually sold on what it promises. But its true value is felt when a claim is made. This campaign looks at the day that promise is tested. The film allows a family's experience to tell the story — how the claim was handled and how simply the process unfolded. The idea behind it is simple: trust in insurance is built not just on what a policy promises, but on how efficiently and fairly a claim is settled when a family needs it most.

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The film shows how the Smart Suraksha Card helps customers access their policy details with ease, making it simpler and more convenient when it matters most.

The company's claims record supports the story. Shriram Life Insurance reported a combined (individual and group) claim settlement ratio of 99.12% in FY 2025-26. Around 94% of eligible, non-investigative claims are settled within 48 hours.

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"People buy a policy hoping they will never need it. When they do, the only thing that matters is how quickly and fairly the claim is handled. We wanted this film to be about that moment, with a real family and a real outcome. Trust in insurance is built when the company shows up, and we would like our claim record to speak for us," said Casparus J.H. Kromhout, MD and CEO, Shriram Life Insurance.

The link to the video ad - A Promise That Stands When It Matters Most:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwiJabyv2Zc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/De-_9TEkhX2/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1MSdhF7EBV/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/shriramlifeinsurance-apromisekept-zarooratjaisipolicyvaisi-ugcPost-7520728052058910720-Kq_B/

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb7xeCWE50UhFlWYkj1q/805

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/pin/1125618500656146145/

Threads: https://www.threads.com/share/HQgEnKPg7/

About Shriram Life Insurance Company

Shriram Life Insurance is committed to serving every Indian household with protection solutions that matter. With a network of 802 branches across the country, the company provides affordable, reliable, and user-friendly insurance —term plans, endowment, ULIPs, and annuities—helping families secure their tomorrow, today. Over 15.3 lakh in-force policyholders trust us with their financial safety. As of June 2026, our Assets Under Management has grown to ₹16,124 crore. Our easy-to-use apps make purchasing, premium payments, and claim settlements simple and convenient for everyone.

About Shriram Group

Shriram Group is one of India's leading financial conglomerates, with a strong presence in retail financing, asset reconstruction, wealth management, life insurance, general insurance, chit funds, stock broking, financial product distribution, and asset management services. The Group's focus is on serving underserved communities, driven by its financial inclusion agenda to bring finance to low-income families and small businesses. Shriram Group serves over 3 crore customers, has a marketing force of more than 1.85 lakh, employs over 1.16 lakh people, and operates through more than 4,800 branches. It manages an AUM of ₹3.97 lakh crore as of June 2026.

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