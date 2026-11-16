NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 16: SHRM India today announced the speakers of SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2026, themed Power of People, scheduled for 26–27 November 2026 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. Now in its 15th edition, #SHRMIAC26 is convening global and Indian thought leaders, CEOs, CHROs, policymakers and innovators to decode the future of work, leadership and human potential.

The two-day conference will bring together 2,500+ HR professionals, 500+ CXOs and 150+ global speakers across 80+ knowledge sessions and 15 hours of learning, with delegates eligible for up to 15 SHRM Professional Development Credits (PDCs).

Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM APAC & MENA said, “Technology is changing how we work, but people will determine what comes next. The Power of People is a call to build organisations where people lead transformation, AI amplifies human capability and culture drives performance. As work changes faster than ever, #SHRMIAC26 is where leaders come together to ask what’s next and to act on it.”

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The conference will feature dignitaries, visionaries, and business leaders, including Vineet Nayar, Founder & Chairman, Sampark Foundation & Former CEO, HCL Technologies; Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India; Alexander Alonso, Ph.D., SHRM-SCP, Chief Knowledge Officer, SHRM; Shiv, Operating Partner, Advent Private Equity & Chair of SHRM India Conferences & Council; Ambassador Ajay Bisaria, Former High Commissioner of India to Canada & Pakistan; Richard Rekhy, Vice Chair, Grant Thornton Bharat & Former CEO, KPMG in India; Navya Naveli Nanda, Founder, Project Naveli & Co-Founder, Nimaya Foundation; and Manoj Kohli, Global Business Advisor & Former CEO & MD, Bharti Airtel, along with many more influential voices from industry, including CHROs, academicians, technology experts and policy strategists.

They will be joined by Rasmi Ranjan Ray, CEO, SUEZ India; Rahul Mithal, Chairman & MD & CEO, RITES; Prof. Pulak Ghosh, IIM Bangalore and Member, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and 8th Pay Commission, as well as CHROs and people leaders from organisations including PepsiCo, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres, Motilal Oswal, L&T Technology Services, Jindal Stainless and Coromandel International.

What’s New At #SHRMIAC26

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Academia Pavilion: A new concept introduced this year, the Academia Pavilion creates a dedicated space where leading academic institutions engage directly with CHROs, talent acquisition and L&D leaders, campus recruiters and business decision-makers. Institutions will showcase programmes, research, faculty expertise and innovation, and open conversations on executive education, corporate learning, consulting and industry–academia collaboration. Premier Academia Partners include IBA, IIM Bodhgaya, PIBM and XLRI.

PSE Pavilion: A distinct addition to this year’s conference rather than simply another exhibition space, the PSE Pavilion is a dedicated platform for India’s Public Sector Enterprises, recognising their significant role in workforce development, people management and organisational growth. It will showcase progressive HR practices, leadership development initiatives and workforce transformation efforts across the public sector, while encouraging knowledge exchange between public and private sector leaders. The aim is to highlight the scale, impact and evolving people practices of India’s PSEs and bring their contributions into the broader HR and business leadership conversation. Public sector leadership is also strongly represented across the programme, with HR directors from GAIL, BPCL, NHPC, Oil India, ONGC and NMDC on the speaker lineup, a PSE Felicitation on Day 1, and a dedicated PSEs track in the SHRM HR Excellence Awards.

Coach Date: A new initiative for registered delegates, Coach Date offers a focused 15-minute one-on-one conversation with an industry leader. Delegates share their professional profile, preferred coach and the challenge they want guidance on; the team shortlists up to four coachees per coach, and confirmed delegates receive their coach, time slot and venue details ahead of the session.

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“Our new initiatives – the Academia Pavilion, CEO Dialogue, unified PSE platform and CoachDate – will focus on strengthening industry-academia collaboration, fostering leadership dialogue, bringing public sector enterprises together and enabling personalised coaching conversations to drive collective impact,” said Surajit Bit, Senior Director – Operations & People Engagement, SHRM India, APAC & MENA.

Programme at a glance

The agenda is organised around four content tracks: Talent Alchemy, Next-Generation Leadership, Innovation & Future of Work, and Culture & Connection, delivered through keynotes, CHRO panels, CEOs in Conversation, Big Debates, breakouts, workshops, masterclasses and Action Accelerator sessions.

Highlights include the opening keynote, Humans First, Machines Second: Leading People in the Age of AI; a Candid Exchange on AI + HR with leaders from SAP SuccessFactors and Lupin; CHRO Panels on People. Power. Pivot. and the Power of People in the Age of AI; The Great Recruitment Debate: Is AI Making Hiring Worse?; Big Debates on culture fit and pedigree and on equal opportunity versus differentiated investment; Think Forward, where the heads of IIM Bodhgaya, XLRI and IIM Visakhapatnam define industry expectations from academia; The Viewpoint on India’s GCC advantage; Alexander Alonso’s Reverse Keynote, The Workforce Reset; Candid Exchanges with Ambassador Ajay Bisaria and Navya Naveli Nanda; Celebrity Up Close with Raj Nayak; and the SHRM HR Excellence Awards.

#SHRMIAC26 is supported by Edenred, LinkedIn, and SalarySe as Strategic Partners; Ripple Hire, UKG and SAP

Headline Partners and Advantage Club, ThreeFish Consulting, and ZingHR as Diamond Partners, with CNBC-TV18 as media partner.

For more details, visit: www.shrmconference.org/iac

About SHRM India

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential. For [20+] years, we’ve partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, to build a world of work that works for all.

As the India arm of the world’s largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, I&D), corporate training & academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

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