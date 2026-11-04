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Home / Business / Shudao Investment Group Shines at the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026

Shudao Investment Group Shines at the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 12:02 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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CHENGDU, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet: From November 2 to 4, The Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 was held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, bringing together hundreds of representatives from more than 30 countries and regions to discuss approaches to enhance wildlife conservation, advance green development, and promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. As a proud member of Panda Partners community, Shudao Investment Group made a high-profile appearance at the conference, sharing its green development stories to an international audience.

At the main forum's Panda Partners Brand Showcase session, Chairman of Shudao Investment Group Zhang Sheng delivered the presentation "Starting in Tianfu, Embracing the World: Through the Bond of Giant Panda, Shudao Forges Paths across Mountains and Seas".

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"The giant panda and the Shu Roads (ShuDao) are two world-renowned cultural icons of the Bashu region" Zhang said.

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Named after the historic Shu Roads, Shudao Investment Group has grown into a diversified enterprise in recent years. Anchored in its three pillar industries of integrated transportation, energy and minerals, and industry-finance integration, the Group has cultivated a virtuous cycle where the core transportation business drives the pillar industries, which in turn feed back into and support the core business. As a result, the Group has been ranked among the Fortune Global 500 for five consecutive years.

Zhang emphasized that the Group will continuously uphold the corporate philosophy of green, open, and shared development, bringing giant panda stories to the world via its global projects and contributing its strength to building a Community of All Life on Earth.

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Green development forms the bedrock of Shudao Investment Group's identity. Guided by the principle of "building roads into nature with a minimal footprint", the Group strives to balance infrastructure development with ecological preservation. For example, along the Jiuzhaigou-Mianyang Expressway which passes through the Giant Panda National Park, dedicated wildlife corridors have been constructed for wildlife migration while nearly 400 hectares of native habitat have been restored. On the Leshan-Xichang Expressway, 3,269 rare plants under first and second-class national protection were successfully relocated through conservation translocation. For the Guangyuan-Mianyang Expressway, the Group optimized the route and invested extra funds to bypass ancient cypress grove over a millennium old to the greatest extent possible.

On the journey into overseas markets, Shudao Investment Group is leveraging its expertise in infrastructure development technology to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, building a number of world-renowned mega-projects. Flagship projects such as the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge in Turkey, the Suez Canal Railway Swing Bridge in Egypt, and the Hålogaland Bridge in Norway have amazed the world, demonstrating the formidable strength of China Construction on the world stage.

Today, Shudao Investment Group boasts a business footprint spanning over 60 countries and regions, making steady strides toward building a modern, world-class enterprise with a global reach.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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