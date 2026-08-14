Shukra Pharmaceuticals Charts Next Chapter at NSE with Medical Technology, AI and Innovation at the Centre

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: For Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited, Friday's listing on the National Stock Exchange was not simply a new milestone in its capital markets journey. It was a moment to look at what 33 years of building trust can make possible next.

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As the listing bell rang at the NSE, the company's leadership spoke of a Shukra that is carrying its pharmaceutical foundation into a much wider healthcare and technology landscape, one shaped increasingly by artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced medical devices and new frontiers of medical innovation.

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Addressing the gathering, Dakshesh Shah, Chairman & Managing Director, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited, reflected on the journey that brought the company to this point while looking firmly towards the decades ahead. For a company that has spent 33 years building its reputation in pharmaceuticals, the question now, he said, is "what it chooses to become in the next 30." His answer points towards a future anchored in medical technology and innovation.

That vision is already taking form across a growing portfolio of initiatives spanning Shukra Robotics, Shukra Health Tech Private Limited, Shukra Diabetes Technologies, Shukra WoundCare Private Limited, Shukra Emergicare and Virtual Autopsy (SEVA), Shukra Imaging and Critical Care Private Limited, Shukra Combat Medical Support Private Limited, Shukra Defence Private Limited and Shukra AI Private Limited, with the company's work extending across healthcare, defence, aerospace and homeland security.

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The ambition is not merely to add new verticals, but to build a broader healthcare and technology ecosystem around the foundation Shukra has created. Shah spoke of a future where the trust associated with the Shukra name in medicines can extend to medical technology built in India and, ultimately, serve patients and healthcare systems around the world.

The theme of the next chapter was complemented by Anar Patel, Director, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited, who spoke about what growth should mean as Shukra enters a larger public-market ecosystem. The NSE listing, she said, brings a broader platform and a wider community of stakeholders, but also a renewed responsibility to those whose confidence has helped build the company.

For Anar Patel, the measure of a growing institution lies not only in the business it creates, but also in the confidence it inspires, the opportunities it opens and the value it creates around it. Ambition and responsibility should always move together." She said

The next generation of that vision was articulated by Dhruvin Shah, Whole-time Director, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited, who spoke about a healthcare landscape being reshaped by robotics, advanced devices, artificial intelligence and rapidly evolving technology.

For Shukra, the opportunity extends beyond entering new categories. It is about building capabilities, working with leading technology and global expertise, bringing innovation to India and, over time, creating products and capabilities here that can serve the country and the world. Our ambition is to build new capabilities for Medtech... healthcare that is more affordable, adaptable and accessible."- Dhruvin Shah said.

The event also featured remarks from Mr Krishnan Iyer, Senior Vice President, Issuer Relationships, NSE, who addressed the ceremony on behalf of the National Stock Exchange and welcomed Shukra Pharmaceuticals as the 3,038th company to be listed on the NSE, marking the significance of the company's move to the exchange. Adding a medical perspective to Shukra's evolving vision, Dr Parag A. Deshmukh, Strategic Adviser - Medical Affairs, spoke on the company's expanding healthcare focus.

The ceremony culminated in the ringing of the NSE Listing Bell, with Shukra's leadership and Board joining NSE representatives for the occasion. The moment unfolded into a celebration of the milestone, as the company formally stepped into the next chapter of its journey.

The moment captured the evolution at the heart of Shukra's next phase, carrying the trust built over 33 years in pharmaceuticals into an expanding vision for medical technology and innovation.

The NSE listing, in that sense, marks not an arrival, but a new vantage point, one from which Shukra is looking beyond the business it has built towards what it can build next.

The trust was built through pharmaceuticals. The next horizon lies in medical technology, and Shukra is stepping towards it with the ambition to help shape what healthcare can become.

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