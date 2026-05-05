Shyam Dhani Industries Limited Launches Shyam Kitchen Spices in a New Avatar; Priety Zinta Onboarded as Brand Ambassador

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 5: Shyam Dhani Industries Limited (NSE - SHYAMDHANI) (The Company) has announced the launch of its refreshed range of Shyam Kitchen Spices, marking a significant step in its journey to expand its presence across India. The company aims to make its products accessible to households nationwide through a structured and phased market rollout, supported by the onboarding of Priety Zinta as the brand ambassador.

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The company was incorporated in 2010 and transitioned into a public limited entity in 2024, followed by its listing on the NSE in December 2025. The recent phase of growth includes a focused investment in branding and marketing to strengthen consumer recall and market penetration.

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As part of its expansion strategy, the company has conducted market surveys across 12 states and plans to initiate marketing activities in these regions over the next six months. It has also established distribution networks, including super stockists and sales teams, across key markets, including the northeastern region, to support its scale-up plans.

The company has introduced IPM-quality products, launched in November 2024, which have received encouraging market response due to their focus on reduced pesticide exposure and improved product quality. In addition, contract farming initiatives have been implemented to ensure consistent sourcing, fair pricing for farmers, and enhanced product standards, ultimately benefiting end consumers.

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Further strengthening its operational capabilities, the company has set up a modern manufacturing facility equipped with advanced machinery in Rajasthan.

With a continued emphasis on quality, service, and health-conscious offerings, the company is targeting a turnover of ₹1,000 Cr over the next few years, driven by its expanding product portfolio and growing distribution reach.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Ramawtar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Shyam Dhani Industries Limited, said, "This launch marks an important milestone in our journey to strengthen Shyam Kitchen Spices as a trusted household brand across India. Our goal is to take Shyam Kitchen Spices to every household. With a renewed focus on quality, wider distribution, and stronger brand visibility, we are confident of accelerating our presence across both existing and new markets.

Our investments in advanced manufacturing, IPM-quality products, and contract farming initiatives reflect our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality spices while also supporting farmers and ensuring sustainable sourcing. As we continue to expand our footprint across multiple states and international markets, we remain focused on building a scalable and resilient business, while creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

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