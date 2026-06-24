Shyam Dhani Industries Limited Unveils 4-Pronged Growth Strategy; Aims to Achieve ₹300 Cr Turnover Over the Next Three Years

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 24: Shyam Dhani Industries Limited (NSE - SHYAMDHANI), one of Rajasthan's largest and most recognized spice brands, specializing in premium-quality IPM and ETO-free spices, has announced an ambitious growth roadmap to achieve a business turnover of ₹300 Cr over the next three years. The Company, known for its 'Shyam' brand offering 163+ varieties of spices across General Trade, Modern Trade, Quick Commerce, Export, Private Label, and HoReCa segments, is targeting an annual growth rate of 25-30%, building on FY26 turnover of ₹146.22 Cr, representing a growth of 17%.

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Key Highlights

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- FY26 turnover: ₹146.22 Cr, registering 17% year-on-year growth

- Target turnover: ₹300 Cr within the next three years

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- Expected annual growth rate: 25-30%

- Brand Ambassador: Film actress Preity G. Zinta

- Four-pronged growth strategy: Expansion of Kirana and multi-brand retail network, strengthening e-commerce presence, and increasing exports to China, the Middle East, and Europe

- Modern spice processing plant in Jaipur equipped with cool-grinding technology, operational since March 2025

- Adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices to enhance spice quality and support traditional farming among farmers

Strategic Significance:

Shyam Dhani Industries Limited growth strategy is centered on strengthening its retail and e-commerce footprint domestically, while simultaneously scaling up its export presence across key international markets. The Company's focus on rising consumer demand for healthy and high-quality spices has driven significant investment in modern manufacturing infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art spice processing plant powered by cool grinding technology that helps preserve the herbal value of each spice.

The Company's adoption of Integrated Pest Management practices further reinforces its commitment to sustainable and quality-driven sourcing. By encouraging farmers to follow traditional farming methods that avoid restricted pesticides, the Company aims to consistently deliver superior quality products, positioning itself well to capture the growing health-conscious consumer base both in India and abroad.

Commenting on the Company's expansion strategy, Mr. Vithal Agarwal, Whole-Time Director of Shyam Dhani Industries Limited said, "We have formulated a four-pronged strategy to accelerate our growth. This includes expanding our Kirana and multi-brand retail network across the country, strengthening our base in the e-commerce market, and increasing our exports to countries including China, the Middle East, and Europe.

Today's consumers are more aware and are actively seeking healthy and quality spices. To meet this demand, we have set up a modern spice processing plant in Jaipur with cool grinding technology that helps retain the herbal value of every spice. We have also adopted Integrated Pest Management practices, encouraging our farmers to follow traditional farming methods free of restricted pesticides, which significantly enhances the quality of our spices. These initiatives are central to our ability to sustain rapid growth and deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders."

About Shyam Dhani Industries Limited

Shyam Dhani Industries Limited, established on October 19, 2010, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is a fast-growing spice manufacturing company committed to delivering high-quality products across India. The Company transitioned from a private limited entity to a public limited company on October 8, 2024, marking a key milestone in its growth journey. Another significant milestone was achieved in December 2025, when the Company was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), further strengthening its growth trajectory, enhancing its market presence, and reinforcing its commitment to creating long-term value for stakeholders.

The company operates a modern manufacturing facility in Manpura road, Jatawali, Near Delhi Bypass, Tehsil Chomu, Jaipur, Rajasthan, supported by a registered office that also houses its packaging unit and research & development department in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area, Jaipur. It specializes in producing over 163 varieties of spices, sourcing raw materials directly from mandis and suppliers across the country to ensure quality and consistency.

Its diverse product portfolio includes ground spices, blended spices, whole spices, and essential grocery items. With a strong presence across more than 10 Indian states, its products are widely available through leading retail chains. The company has also expanded its footprint internationally, catering to markets such as UAE, Oman, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹ 146.22 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 16.95 Cr & PAT of ₹8.54 Cr.

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