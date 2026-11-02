Shyam Sundar Co. Jewelers Unveils 'Chomok Bhora Dhanteras 2026' with Spectacular Offers

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 2: ‘Dhanteras’ is a sacred festival dedicated to welcoming the Goddess of wealth and good fortune into households. The traditional celebration involves purchasing gold, diamond, and silver jewelry or artifacts. It is believed that the brilliant radiance emanating from these precious metals brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to families through the divine blessings of Goddess Dhanalakshmi, making this festival deeply significant.

Advertisement

‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ is the flagship annual exhibition of gold, diamond, and silver jewelry hosted by Shyam Sundar Co. Jewelers to mark the Diwali season. Following its rich legacy, this year’s edition promises to captivate customers with an exclusive, heartwarming jewellery collection paired with highly attractive festive offers.

Advertisement

The special collection features hand-crafted gold and diamond jewellery, including traditional and contemporary bridal designs designed to steal the spotlight. Key highlights include an exquisite yet budget-friendly diamond range, the company’s signature designer diamond line ‘Glitteria’, the 9K gold jewellery collection ‘Reflections’, the designer silver jewellery line ‘Silver Expressions’, and an exclusive assortment of precious astrological gemstones.

Exclusive Festive Offers & Highlights:

Advertisement

- Gold Jewellery: Flat discount of ₹855 per gram on making charges.

- Diamond Jewellery: 100% off on making charges.

- Silver Jewellery (‘Silver Expressions’): Flat 20% off on making charges.

- Assured Gift: A guaranteed gift with every single purchase.

- Mega Lucky Draw: An exciting opportunity to win 3 Scooters.

(applicable jointly across the Sharadiya Swarna Sambhar 2026 and Chomok Bhora Dhanteras 2026 campaigns).

Additionally, customers can benefit from various services and special value schemes, including the popular ‘Sonay Sohaga’ (a unique discount scheme for purchasing jewellery) and an easy old-gold exchange facility. The showrooms will also feature 9K gold jewellery, silver coins, gold coins, silver utensils, and silver puja artifacts.

Collectively, this campaign serves as a beautiful tribute to enhance the brilliance and joy of the Festival of Lights. As a highly trusted and beloved jewellery brand, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewelers aims to make this festive season unforgettable by showering its patrons with magnificent gifts and boundless goodwill.

An exclusive preview celebrating the 22nd edition of ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ was held today to welcome the ‘Festival of Lights and Joy’.

The spectacular new collection was officially unveiled by Arpita Saha and Rupak Saha, Directors of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewelers.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewelers, said, “Dhanteras signifies the ritual of inviting the Goddess of wealth into our homes. We started ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ 21 years ago. For our patrons, this has always been a golden opportunity to buy gold, diamond, and silver jewellery, symbolizing good fortune and prosperity for their families.”

Arpita Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewelers, added, “Over the years, ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ has grown immensely in both scale and grandeur. Beyond celebrating the artistry of gold and diamond jewellery, it has consistently won the hearts of our customers through irresistibly attractive offers and lucky draws.”

In a joint statement, Arpita and Rupak Saha expressed their gratitude: “We extend our deepest thanks and heartfelt gratitude to our beloved customers for their enduring love and trust. We pledge to maintain excellence in design, craftsmanship, and affordability to ensure we always exceed their expectations.”

The ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ festive offers will be available across all showrooms of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewelers from October 30 to November 10, 2026. This includes all branches in Tripura (Agartala, Dharmanagar, and Udaipur) and Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala, and Barasat).

The launch event concluded beautifully with warm invitations to everyone to experience ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’, alongside prayers that this festival of lights brings immense brilliance, fulfillment, and prosperity to everyone’s lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)