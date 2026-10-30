‘SHYAMA’ NOW FILMING: A Multilingual Biopic on Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee — More Details to Be Revealed in Phases

Kolkata: The multilingual biographical film ‘SHYAMA’, based on the life, political philosophy, and historical legacy of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, has reached the ‘FILMING NOW’ stage. Actor, writer, and director Suchandra X Vaaniya announced the project on 6 July 2026, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Further updates about the film are expected to be revealed in phases.

Suchandra X Vaaniya: Cinema and Literature

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Suchandra X Vaaniya received the Best Female Debut Director award at the Montreal Independent Film Festival in 2021. Her notable cinematic work includes ‘Ramayana: The Arrival of Suparnakha’, a docu-feature exploring the Ramayana from Suparnakha’s perspective.

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She has also authored the Bengali novel ‘একান্ন নারীর এক রামায়ণ’ (Ekanno Narir Ek Ramayan), exploring the untold and lesser-known stories of 51 women associated with the Ramayana.

Direction, Historical Research and Subtitles

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‘SHYAMA’ is being directed by Suchandra X Vaaniya and Chaandroday Pal. Tathagata Roy has contributed to the film’s historical research and screenplay development, drawing on his research into Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s life, political philosophy, and historical role.

BJP MLA Tarunjyoti Tewari is assisting with historical documentation, source materials, and legal research considerations associated with the project.

Dr. Swapan Kumar Nath is writing the film’s English subtitles, supporting its accessibility to English-speaking audiences. As a multilingual biopic, ‘SHYAMA’ aims to reach viewers across different linguistic backgrounds. Details of the film’s languages are expected to be announced separately.

The Next Phase of ‘SHYAMA’

Through this historical biopic, the filmmakers aim to introduce Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s life and legacy to a wider audience, particularly younger generations. Following the first grand announcement on 6 July 2026, the project’s current ‘FILMING NOW’ status marks its next phase, with further announcements expected in the coming days.

PROJECT DETAILS

• - Project: SHYAMA

• - Category: Multilingual Biopic

• - Subject: Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee — Life, Political Philosophy and Historical Legacy

• - First Announcement: 6 July 2026

• - Announced by: Suchandra X Vaaniya — Actor, Writer & Director

• - Award: Best Female Debut Director, Montreal Independent Film Festival, 2021

• - Notable Docu-Feature: Ramayana: The Arrival of Suparnakha

• - Literary Work: Ekanno Narir Ek Ramayan — Bengali novel about 51 women associated with the Ramayana

• - Written and Directed by: Suchandra X Vaaniya & Chaandroday Pal

• - Research & Screenplay Support: Tathagata Roy

• - Historical Documentation & Legal Research Support: BJP MLA Tarunjyoti Tewari

• - English Subtitle Writer: Dr. Swapan Kumar Nath

• - Current Status: FILMING NOW

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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