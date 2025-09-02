SIAL Mumbai 2025: First Edition Concludes with Strong Industry Response

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: The inaugural edition of SIAL Mumbai 2025 concluded successfully this week, underscoring India's growing prominence in the global food and beverage trade. Held at the Jio World Centre, the three-day exhibition drew leading domestic brands, international buyers, and food innovators, positioning Mumbai as an emerging hub for cross-border industry exchange.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), alongside industry leaders and dignitaries. APEDA is co-organising SIAL Mumbai 2025 which aims to serve as a vital platform that brings together global and domestic stakeholders of the food and beverage industry from across the globe. The event serves not only as a showcase of India's agri-food potential but also as a springboard for building meaningful partnerships, exploring innovations and tapping into emerging trends that are shaping the future of global food trade.

Advertisement

Prominent participants included Mother Dairy, Amul, Keya, Adani Wilmar, and LT Foods, reflecting the breadth and dynamism of India's food landscape. With 150+ exhibitors representing both Indian and overseas companies, and 8000+ visitors in attendance over three days, the exhibition served as a vital platform for networking, business generation, and knowledge sharing. More than 100 hosted buyers participated at the debut event.

Rajan Sharma, Director of InterAds VNS Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., described the debut as a landmark for the industry. "The first edition of SIAL Mumbai has surpassed our expectations," he said. "The overwhelming participation from exhibitors, buyers, and visitors reflects the strong potential of India's food market and reinforces SIAL's position as a trusted platform for global industry engagement."

Advertisement

One of the highlights was a series of live cooking demonstrations led by celebrity chef Nishant Choubey, who prepared innovative dishes using products displayed by exhibitors. His sessions drew enthusiastic crowds and highlighted the versatility of ingredients showcased at the event.

"After several successful years in New Delhi, launching the very first edition of SIAL Mumbai has been truly promising. Mumbai is a historic hub of Indian trade, and the enthusiastic participation of leading Indian brands confirms the relevance of this 100% B2B platform. The success of this inaugural edition sets the stage for rapid growth," says Nicolas TRENTESAUX, Director General of SIAL Network.

With its strong debut, SIAL Mumbai 2025 sets the stage for future editions. The next gathering, SIAL Delhi, will be held from December 11-13, 2025, at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi, followed by the return of SIAL Mumbai from April 10-12, 2026. Together, these events reinforce the brand's ambition to serve as a leading international meeting point for the food and beverage industry in India's financial capital and beyond.

For press enquiries, interviews, and media accreditation, please contact:

Email: gayatri@interads.in

Website: www.sialindia.com

Social Media: @SIALIndia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)