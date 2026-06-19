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Pattaya [Thailand], June 19: Following the grand unveiling of the Siam Sports League on June 6, 2026, at the prestigious Jomtien 1 venue of the Royal Cliff Hotel, Pattaya, the initiative has entered a stronger phase of strategic development with the successful completion of its second Memorandum of Agreement meeting held on June 17, 2026, with higher-level authorities, key partners, and senior representatives connected to the project.

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The Siam Sports League was officially launched through a high-profile three-hour gala ceremony held on June 6, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, at the prestigious Jomtien 1 venue of the Royal Cliff Hotel, Pattaya. The event marked an important milestone in Thailand's evolving sports sector, bringing together respected government representatives, business leaders, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, community stakeholders, and international collaborators to witness the birth of an ambitious multi-sport infrastructure and league initiative designed to strengthen Thailand's position as a regional sporting hub.

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The programme was co-hosted by Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan, CEO of UNS Group of Companies, Thailand, and Dr. Debayan Basu, Managing Director of Enbee International, Thailand. Their combined leadership reflected the international vision behind the Siam Sports League, which aims to develop world-class sports facilities, structured competitive leagues, academies, hospitality infrastructure, and integrated sports-related commercial opportunities.

The launch event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests and stakeholders, including Mr. Dinesh Agaskar, Director of the India-Thai Chambers of Commerce and a successful entrepreneur; Mr. Jay Shankar, Representative of the Embassy of India and General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Thailand; and Mr. Amborish Acharya, a noted technopreneur. The sporting community was represented by Mr. Ashish Dey, Former Thailand National Cricketer, and Mr. Karan Mehta, Cricketer from the Bangkok Cricket League.

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Community leaders Mrs. Jai Chandra and Mr. Vishnu Prasad from Tamil Nadu, India, also graced the occasion, highlighting the cultural and community bridge that the initiative seeks to create. Local business leaders Ms. Thida Changpradab and Mr. Sirapong Khapanya from Tina Thai Co Ltd, Pattaya, and Mrs. Ruchika Basu, Managing Director of Golf Kindle Company Limited, Pattaya, were also present. The event further included close associate, foundation members, public relations officer, advisors, official executives, the CBDO, and staff members of UNS Group of Companies - Thailand.

The ceremony opened with a warm welcome address delivered in both Thai and English, symbolizing inclusivity, international cooperation, and respect for local and global participation. The National Anthems of Thailand and India were then rendered, reflecting the spirit of cross-cultural collaboration that lies at the heart of the Siam Sports League.

Dr. Debayan Basu and Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan introduced the distinguished guests and acknowledged their contributions. Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan presented the programme objectives, highlighting the vision to establish a comprehensive sports ecosystem in Thailand with cricket, football, tennis, and golf facilities, supported by academies, hotel accommodation, training infrastructure, and a sports shopping mall.

Dr. Debayan Basu then delivered a detailed project roadmap, outlining the strategic phases of planning, development, partnerships, league creation, and infrastructure execution. This was followed by an interactive discussion where attendees shared valuable suggestions on implementation, talent development, community engagement, and long-term sustainability.

The highlight of the evening was the grand launch of the Siam Sports League, which was received with enthusiastic applause and optimism. The initiative was described as a transformative step that could nurture sports talent, promote healthier lifestyles, create employment opportunities, and help establish Thailand as a preferred destination for multi-sport excellence in Southeast Asia.

Key stakeholders, including Mr. Dinesh Agaskar, Mr. Jay Shankar, Mr. Amborish Acharya, Mr. Ashish Dey, Mr. Karan Mehta, Mrs. Ruchika Basu, Mrs. Jai Chandra, and Mr. Vishnu Prasad, shared their observation remarks, encouragement, and good wishes. Their remarks emphasized the power of sport to unite communities, strengthen international relationships, support youth development, and create long-term social and economic value.

A major milestone of the launch was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Siam Sports League and Pinnacle One. This strategic partnership is expected to play a vital role in guiding the roadmap, supporting execution, and helping the project move from concept to structured implementation. As a symbolic gesture of goodwill, Pinnacle One presented a historical coin bearing the image of His Majesty King Rama IX to Siam Sports League, wishing the organization tremendous success in its pioneering journey.

Building upon this momentum, the second Memorandum of Agreement meeting held on June 17, 2026, brought the initiative closer to practical execution. The meeting involved higher-level authorities and senior representatives and focused on strengthening institutional support, finalizing strategic responsibilities, reviewing the roadmap, and advancing the framework required for the successful development of the Siam Sports League. The discussions reaffirmed the commitment of all parties to move forward with clarity, accountability, and a shared vision for Thailand's sports future.

Mr. Parthasarathi, Sports Wind Head of UNS Group of Companies, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks during the launch ceremony, expressing gratitude to all guests, partners, officials, supporters, and team members who contributed to the success of the occasion. The formal proceedings concluded with a group photograph capturing the collective spirit of collaboration and ambition, followed by a gourmet networking dinner that provided an opportunity for networking, celebration, and further discussions.

The Siam Sports League represents more than a sporting project. It is a comprehensive movement to create modern sports infrastructure, promote professional leagues, develop young athletes, attract international partnerships, and position Thailand as a leading centre for sporting excellence. With the successful grand launch held on June 6, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and the completion of the second MOA meeting on June 17, 2026, the Siam Sports League has now taken a decisive step toward becoming a landmark development in Thailand's sports landscape.

About Siam Sports League

Siam Sports League represents a comprehensive initiative to develop multi-sport infrastructure and competitive leagues in Thailand, with facilities and academies for cricket, football, tennis, and golf. The project aims to secure official affiliations with leading sports authorities globally and establish Thailand as a premier destination for sporting excellence in Southeast Asia.

Media Contact:

Siam Sports League Company Limited

connect@sureshyess.com

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