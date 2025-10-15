SIBM Noida Students Gain Global Exposure Through International Immersion Program at AIT, Thailand

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Noida successfully organised a Global Immersion Program & Study Tour at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand, from 8th to 14th September 2025. It was conducted in collaboration with the AIT. This program provided students with a unique international learning experience combining academic passion, industry insights, and cultural immersion, preparing them to learn and engage with the difficulties of a globally connected business environment.

This seven-day long Global Immersion Program was specifically designed to expose SIBM Noida students to international business practices, sustainability-driven innovations, and cross-cultural management strategies. With a combination of classroom sessions, industry visits, and cultural experiences, participants developed a deeper understanding of global trends in technology, finance, and management that are essential for leadership and communication skills.

The program gave SIBM Noida's students a look at AIT's approach, which combines engineering, management, environment, and policy. This fits with SIBM's goal to develop leaders who are socially responsible and ready for global changes.

Program Highlights

The Global Immersion Program was designed in a mix of structured academic engagement with interactive cultural learning opportunities. Some of the program highlights included:

* Cultural Orientation: The Thai traditions and behavioural etiquette were introduced to the participants with the orientation sessions that emphasized intercultural understanding and communication.

* Academic Learning: Sessions were conducted on emerging themes such as Artificial Intelligence, Fintech innovations, and ESG-driven business models, AIT faculties, allowing students to explore how technology and ethics intersect in global markets.

* Industry Visit: A major component of the program was the field excursion to Ichitan, a leading Thai beverage company. Students observed real-world supply chain management practices and sustainable production methods, understanding how corporate ethics and business efficiency coexist.

* Cultural Exploration: Participants have experienced the liveliness of Thailand through guided tours of the Bangkok city, an evening at Asiatique the Riverfront, and ended the evening with a dinner cruise that offered moments of cultural appreciation and intercultural networking.

Student Reflections

The participants have expressed the immersion program was a deep-dive towards their learning experience that went beyond the academic sphere. It offered them with a platform to:

* Engage with contemporary topics through international faculty and practitioners.

* Understand the dynamics of global markets and sustainability models.

* Acquire cross-cultural communication and collaboration skills.

Building resilience and adaptability by navigating a new academic and social environment.

For many, the study tour represented a transformative experience, strengthening their understanding of global business challenges while also generating curiosity about the interconnected future of technology and management.

Participants from SIBM Noida

The delegation from SIBM Noida comprised: Anushka Bera, Karan Tripathi, Mayank Malik, Muskaan Goel, Srishti Kathuria, Shubhi Gupta, and Tanaya Baidya. Each student displayed unmatched enthusiasm and professionalism throughout the program, reflecting the core values of SIBM Noida.

Commenting on the event, Dr Vandana Ahuja, Director, SIBM Noida, said, "Global exposure is a cornerstone of holistic management education. Programs like this study tour at AIT allow our students to interact with international faculty, experience diverse cultures, and gain practical insights into sustainable business practices. Such experiences equip them to become responsible, innovative leaders ready to address global challenges."

About SIBM Noida

SIBM Noida is a constituent of Symbiosis International University that is committed towards creating globally competent business leaders by providing a blend of academic excellence, industry engagement, and international exposure. Conducting programs like the Global Immersion Study Tour reflects SIBM Noida's focus on fostering required skills, perspectives, and networks to excel in a connected world.

About AIT

Founded in 1959, the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) is known for its strong academics and focus on technology, sustainability, and management. AIT brought together students and faculty from many countries, creating a multicultural environment. By working with SIBM Noida, AIT aimed to give students hands-on learning beyond the classroom.

