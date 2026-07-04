SIDBI MSME Samvaad Highlights Green Growth and Policy Awareness through Episodes 7 and 8

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New Delhi [India], July 4: Building on the success of its ongoing knowledge-sharing initiative, SIDBI MSME Samvaad continues to empower India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through Episodes 7 and 8 of the series. Focused on addressing emerging business priorities, the latest episodes explore the growing importance of sustainability, green finance and policy awareness, equipping entrepreneurs with practical insights to navigate an evolving business environment.

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Designed to simplify complex business concepts through expert-led conversations, the series continues to be telecast in multiple regional languages, ensuring that valuable guidance reaches entrepreneurs and business owners across diverse regions of the country.

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As India's MSME sector increasingly embraces innovation and sustainable growth, the new episodes provide actionable knowledge on environmental responsibility, access to green financing and effective utilisation of government schemes. By bringing together experienced industry professionals, SIDBI MSME Samvaad continues to serve as a trusted platform for informed decision-making and enterprise development.

Driving Sustainable Growth Through Green Finance

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Episode 7 focuses on the growing relevance of green finance and sustainable business practices for MSMEs. The discussion highlights how businesses can integrate environmentally responsible practices while remaining competitive and financially resilient.

The featured expert explains how sustainability has evolved from being a regulatory consideration to becoming a strategic business advantage. The episode explores funding opportunities available for green initiatives, the challenges MSMEs may encounter during adoption and the long-term benefits of investing in environmentally sustainable operations. Through practical insights, entrepreneurs are encouraged to align business growth with responsible environmental practices that contribute to long-term success.

Watch Episode 7 here: https://youtu.be/Y54eFuFSrs8?feature=shared

Strengthening MSMEs Through Policy Awareness

Episode 8 shifts the focus towards policy awareness and government support mechanisms available for MSMEs. The conversation highlights how a clear understanding of government schemes, subsidies, skilling initiatives, quality certification support and market access opportunities can enable businesses to make better strategic decisions.

The expert discusses the importance of staying informed about evolving policy frameworks and explains how entrepreneurs can identify the most relevant schemes for their businesses. The episode also addresses common challenges MSMEs face while accessing government support and offers practical guidance to help business owners maximise available opportunities for growth and expansion.

Watch Episode 8 here: https://youtu.be/SkFSkXNobRY?si=Q6l2sfFVgo_diOZ3

Continuing to Empower India's MSME Ecosystem

As India's business ecosystem continues to evolve, access to credible, practical and easily understandable knowledge remains critical for entrepreneurs. Through expert-led discussions on sustainability, financial preparedness, policy awareness and enterprise development, SIDBI MSME Samvaad continues to bridge important knowledge gaps for MSMEs across the country.

By focusing on awareness, education and actionable business guidance rather than promotional messaging, the platform is steadily strengthening its position as a valuable knowledge resource for entrepreneurs, startups and business owners. With every new episode, SIDBI MSME Samvaad reinforces SIDBI's commitment to fostering informed decision-making, sustainable business practices and long-term growth for India's MSME sector.

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