Siddharth Kapoor Design Studio Strengthens Its Position as One of the Best Architects in Dehradun with a Growing Portfolio Across Uttarakhand

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 6: Dehradun-based architecture and interior design practice Siddharth Kapoor Design Studio, founded and led by architect Siddharth Kapoor, is expanding its portfolio across residential, hospitality, commercial and retail projects in Uttarakhand.

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With more than 450 architecture and interior design projects across different categories, the studio has developed a diverse portfolio ranging from residences and villas to hotels, resorts, cafés, retail spaces, luxury brand environments and commercial interiors. Its growing body of work has contributed to its recognition among clients looking for one of the best architects in Dehradun for architecture and interior design projects.

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The practice follows an integrated design approach that brings architectural planning, interior design, technical documentation and 3D visualisation together during project development. Its process considers site conditions, orientation, natural light, ventilation, circulation, material selection, functionality, construction feasibility and applicable building regulations.

A Diverse Architecture Portfolio Across Dehradun and Uttarakhand

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The studio's portfolio covers a range of residential, hospitality and commercial projects across Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand.

Among the studio's hospitality projects are The Aralia by Solitaire Group in Malsi, Megha Resort in Dhaulas and The Pride Premier Solitaire Hotel in Dehradun. Its portfolio also includes The Playroom in Nehru Colony and the Hybon x Tonino Lamborghini luxury lift showroom in Dehradun.

At The Aralia by Solitaire Group in Malsi, the project includes accommodation cottages, a glass banquet hall and outdoor spaces planned around the site's existing vegetation, stream and natural topography. The design approach responds to the surrounding landscape while addressing the functional requirements of a hospitality development.

At Megha Resort in Dhaulas, the design incorporates materials and architectural elements including river stone, teak wood, landscaped outdoor spaces and double-height mezzanine cottages. The project reflects the studio's approach to responding to site characteristics while planning spaces around hospitality requirements and guest experience.

The studio's work on The Pride Premier Solitaire Hotel further extends its hospitality portfolio, while The Playroom in Nehru Colony represents its involvement in recreational and commercial interior design.

Hybon x Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Lift Showroom

The studio's commercial and retail portfolio also includes the Hybon x Tonino Lamborghini luxury lift showroom in Dehradun.

The project involved planning a premium brand environment for showcasing luxury lift and elevator solutions. The design considered spatial planning, customer movement, product presentation, lighting, material detailing and the overall visual experience required for a high-end luxury brand environment.

The project adds another specialised category to the studio's portfolio, demonstrating its involvement in commercial spaces where architecture and interior design contribute to product presentation and brand experience.

Residential Architecture and Luxury Homes

Residential architecture continues to form a significant part of Siddharth Kapoor Design Studio's practice.

For homeowners searching for the best residential architects in Dehradun, the studio develops residences according to individual plot conditions, orientation, family requirements, privacy, budget, natural light, ventilation and circulation rather than following a standardised design template.

The firm's residential work ranges from individual houses and villas to larger luxury residences, with the design process balancing aesthetics, functionality, site conditions and construction feasibility.

Architecture and Interior Design Services in Dehradun

Alongside architectural planning, the practice works across residential, hospitality and commercial interiors.

Depending on project requirements, its scope includes space planning, material selection, interior detailing, lighting considerations, working drawings, technical documentation and 3D visualisation.

This integrated approach allows the studio to work across different stages of a project, from initial architectural planning and spatial development to interior design and technical documentation.

For clients looking for an architect in Dehradun for residential, commercial, hospitality or interior design projects, the studio's portfolio demonstrates experience across multiple project types and scales.

MDDA-Related Architectural Documentation

For developments in and around Dehradun, Siddharth Kapoor Design Studio also assists with architectural documentation associated with building plan approval processes, including requirements related to the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), where applicable.

This forms an additional part of the studio's architectural services for clients developing properties in and around Dehradun.

Building a Growing Architecture Practice in Dehradun

With continued development across residential, tourism, hospitality and commercial sectors in Uttarakhand, architects are increasingly required to address the region's terrain, climate, local regulations, construction feasibility and changing user requirements.

Siddharth Kapoor Design Studio continues to expand its portfolio across Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand, with residential, hospitality and commercial architecture remaining key areas of focus.

Through its growing portfolio and work across multiple architectural and interior design categories, Siddharth Kapoor Design Studio is establishing itself as one of the best architects in Dehradun for clients seeking residential architecture, luxury home design, hospitality architecture, commercial architecture and interior design services.

“Architecture has to balance design intent with how a building will actually be constructed, used and maintained over time. Every site and every client's requirements are different, so the design process has to respond to those individual conditions,” said Siddharth Kapoor, Founder, Siddharth Kapoor Design Studio.

About Siddharth Kapoor Design Studio

Siddharth Kapoor Design Studio is an architecture and interior design practice based in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, founded and led by architect Siddharth Kapoor.

The studio works across residential, hospitality, commercial, retail and interior design projects, with services including architectural planning, residential architecture, commercial architecture, hospitality design, interior design, working drawings, 3D visualisation, technical documentation and assistance related to applicable building plan approval processes.

Website: www.skdsdesignstudio.com

Projects: www.skdsdesignstudio.com/projects

Contact: www.skdsdesignstudio.com/contact

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