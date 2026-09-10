DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / SIDTM Achieves Strong Placement Outcomes as Demand for Digital Talent Accelerates

SIDTM Achieves Strong Placement Outcomes as Demand for Digital Talent Accelerates

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, a pioneer in digital technology management education under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has recorded strong final placement outcomes for its M.B.A. in Digital & Telecom Management batch of 2024–26, reflecting continued industry demand for management professionals equipped with a combination of business, technology, strategy and digital capabilities.

Advertisement

The batch recorded the highest package of ₹25.41 lakh per annum (LPA) and an overall average package of ₹13.32 LPA. The average package for the top 15 students stood at ₹24.74 LPA, while the top 25 averaged ₹21.32 LPA. Freshers recorded an average package of ₹11.99 LPA, while candidates with prior work experience secured an average of ₹15.08 LPA.

Advertisement

The placement season witnessed participation from companies across consulting, IT/ITES, telecom, analytics, banking and financial services, marketing and other technology-enabled sectors. SIDTM's recruiter ecosystem includes organisations such as Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Accenture Technology Consulting, Vi., Airtel, Reliance Jio, Bain Capability Network, Cognizant, EY, Deloitte, PwC, Ericsson,  Google, Infosys, Capgemini, Tata Communications, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and ZS Associates, among several others.

The 2024–26 placement cycle also saw the addition of new recruiters and profiles, further broadening the range of career opportunities available to students. The diversification of participating sectors beyond SIDTM's traditional strengths in telecom and IT/ITES to areas such as BFSI, consulting, marketing and healthcare demonstrates how digital capabilities are increasingly becoming relevant across industries.

Advertisement

"The placement outcomes reflect the relevance of professionals who can understand both the business problem and the technology required to solve it. Digital transformation today is no longer limited to technology companies; it is influencing financial services, consulting, healthcare, marketing, telecom and almost every major industry. At SIDTM, our endeavour is therefore to develop techno-managers who can bring together managerial thinking, technological understanding and commercial viability," said Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune.

The evolving nature of recruitment also points towards a broader shift in the roles expected from management graduates. Opportunities are increasingly emerging at the intersection of strategy consulting, technology consulting, business analytics, technology advisory, digital transformation, cybersecurity, project management, pre-sales, marketing, digital marketing, etc. SIDTM's curriculum is designed around this convergence, bringing together management education with areas such as AI and machine learning, cloud-based solution architecture, data analytics, digital risk management, cybersecurity, IoT and digital technology transformation.

The institute supplements classroom learning through industry-linked certifications, live projects, summer internships, workshops and technology laboratories. Collaborations and learning initiatives associated with organisations and platforms such as CISCO, IBM, AWS and UiPath expose students to areas including networking, analytics, cloud technologies, automation and emerging digital applications.

SIDTM's corporate engagement model further connects students with industry through live projects, guest lectures, industrial visits, research projects and internships. The institute also provides pre-placement mentorship involving industry professionals and alumni, along with domain-focused preparation through its student-led analytics, consulting, marketing, telecom and digital technology clubs.

With more than three decades of focus on telecom, ICT and digital technology management, SIDTM has continued to evolve its academic framework in line with changing industry requirements. Its growing presence across traditional technology sectors as well as digitally transforming industries reinforces the institute's focus on preparing management graduates for roles where business decisions and technology increasingly converge.

For more information, visit www.sidtm.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts