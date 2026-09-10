SIDTM Achieves Strong Placement Outcomes as Demand for Digital Talent Accelerates

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, a pioneer in digital technology management education under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has recorded strong final placement outcomes for its M.B.A. in Digital & Telecom Management batch of 2024–26, reflecting continued industry demand for management professionals equipped with a combination of business, technology, strategy and digital capabilities.

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The batch recorded the highest package of ₹25.41 lakh per annum (LPA) and an overall average package of ₹13.32 LPA. The average package for the top 15 students stood at ₹24.74 LPA, while the top 25 averaged ₹21.32 LPA. Freshers recorded an average package of ₹11.99 LPA, while candidates with prior work experience secured an average of ₹15.08 LPA.

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The placement season witnessed participation from companies across consulting, IT/ITES, telecom, analytics, banking and financial services, marketing and other technology-enabled sectors. SIDTM's recruiter ecosystem includes organisations such as Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Accenture Technology Consulting, Vi., Airtel, Reliance Jio, Bain Capability Network, Cognizant, EY, Deloitte, PwC, Ericsson, Google, Infosys, Capgemini, Tata Communications, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and ZS Associates, among several others.

The 2024–26 placement cycle also saw the addition of new recruiters and profiles, further broadening the range of career opportunities available to students. The diversification of participating sectors beyond SIDTM's traditional strengths in telecom and IT/ITES to areas such as BFSI, consulting, marketing and healthcare demonstrates how digital capabilities are increasingly becoming relevant across industries.

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"The placement outcomes reflect the relevance of professionals who can understand both the business problem and the technology required to solve it. Digital transformation today is no longer limited to technology companies; it is influencing financial services, consulting, healthcare, marketing, telecom and almost every major industry. At SIDTM, our endeavour is therefore to develop techno-managers who can bring together managerial thinking, technological understanding and commercial viability," said Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune.

The evolving nature of recruitment also points towards a broader shift in the roles expected from management graduates. Opportunities are increasingly emerging at the intersection of strategy consulting, technology consulting, business analytics, technology advisory, digital transformation, cybersecurity, project management, pre-sales, marketing, digital marketing, etc. SIDTM's curriculum is designed around this convergence, bringing together management education with areas such as AI and machine learning, cloud-based solution architecture, data analytics, digital risk management, cybersecurity, IoT and digital technology transformation.

The institute supplements classroom learning through industry-linked certifications, live projects, summer internships, workshops and technology laboratories. Collaborations and learning initiatives associated with organisations and platforms such as CISCO, IBM, AWS and UiPath expose students to areas including networking, analytics, cloud technologies, automation and emerging digital applications.

SIDTM's corporate engagement model further connects students with industry through live projects, guest lectures, industrial visits, research projects and internships. The institute also provides pre-placement mentorship involving industry professionals and alumni, along with domain-focused preparation through its student-led analytics, consulting, marketing, telecom and digital technology clubs.

With more than three decades of focus on telecom, ICT and digital technology management, SIDTM has continued to evolve its academic framework in line with changing industry requirements. Its growing presence across traditional technology sectors as well as digitally transforming industries reinforces the institute's focus on preparing management graduates for roles where business decisions and technology increasingly converge.

For more information, visit www.sidtm.edu.in

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