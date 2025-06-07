DT
Home / Business / Siechem Madurai Panthers Confirm BTZO as Lead Arm Sponsor for TNPL 2025

Siechem Madurai Panthers Confirm BTZO as Lead Arm Sponsor for TNPL 2025

PTI
Updated At : 09:31 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
The Madurai Panthers team stands with BTZO’s logo as their lead sponsor for the upcoming TNPL season.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu – June, 2025 – The Siechem Madurai Panthers have announced BTZO, a global cryptocurrency exchange, as their official lead arm sponsor for the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season. The announcement marks the maiden collaboration between BTZO and the Panthers.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have had success in the TNPL in the past seasons. They clinched their first title in 2018, defeating the Dindigul Dragons in the final. In the 2024 season, the Panthers concluded their campaign with a victory over the Chepauk Super Gillies, finishing seventh in the standings.

BTZO cited the partnership with the Madurai Panthers as an “exciting foray into the world of cricket sponsorship. We were deeply impressed with the past performance of the team and hoped to join them on their journey to future successes.” The TNPL 2025 season commences in June, with the Panthers facing off against the Salem Spartans in their inaugural match. The team aims to build upon their previous performances. The inclusion of BTZO as a sponsor reflects the team's ongoing efforts to enhance its presence both on and off the field.

About BTZO BTZO is a global cryptocurrency exchange. It functions as a platform for buying crypto, spot trading, and futures trading.

For more information: BTZO Official Website: https://www.btzo.com/en Siechem Madurai Panthers: https://www.siechemmaduraipanthers.com/ (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

