Sieger Unveils Customized Parking Solutions for Mumbai’s Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers

Tailor-made systems to maximize space efficiency and enhance project value in India’s most space-constrained city

Advertisement

L Cart Tower Parking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Sieger Parking, a pioneer in advanced parking solutions, today announced the launch of its customised parking systems designed exclusively for real estate and infrastructure developers in Mumbai. These solutions aim to address one of the most pressing challenges in urban projects — limited space for parking in high-density developments.

Advertisement

Mumbai’s developers are under increasing pressure to balance FSI optimisation, customer convenience, and regulatory norms while delivering world-class projects. Sieger’s technology-driven solutions, ranging from fully automated and semi-automated parking systems to modular stack parking, are engineered to maximise land use and improve project value.

“Developers in Mumbai are constantly seeking ways to differentiate their projects and meet both RERA and municipal requirements. With our tailored parking systems, we offer them the ability to create safer, more efficient, and future-ready spaces,” said Mr Antony Parokaran, Director of Operations, Sieger Parking “We see parking not as a constraint but as an opportunity to enhance design, customer satisfaction, and ROI for builders.”

Advertisement

The company has already collaborated with leading developers across India and is now focusing on expanding its footprint in Mumbai, where demand for smart, sustainable infrastructure is accelerating. Sieger’s solutions are adaptable for residential high-rises, commercial complexes, IT parks, and large-scale public infrastructure projects.

About Sieger Parking

Sieger Parking, a division of Sieger Global, is a leading provider of automated car parking solutions, offering the widest range of products and solutions to meet every parking need. From residential complexes to commercial and urban infrastructure projects, Sieger Parking specialises in smart, space-saving systems that deliver unmatched reliability and performance.

With over three decades of engineering excellence and an ISO 9001:2015 certified operation, Sieger designs and manufactures all systems in-house at its manufacturing facility at Coimbatore. Backed by a dedicated R&D team and a strong nationwide service network, Sieger Parking is committed to transforming mobility and maximising space through intelligent, future-ready automation.

Link - https://siegerparking.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)