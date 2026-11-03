Siemens Delivers Advanced Rail Technologies for Pune Metro Line 3 Corridor Under Public-Private Partnership Model

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

• Technologies include turnkey rail solutions, including advanced electrification, signaling, communications and depot systems, for the 23-km Pune Metro Line 3 corridor

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• Project to significantly reduce travel time between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar by around 50%

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Siemens Limited announced that it delivered an integrated suite of turnkey rail solutions for Pune Metro Line 3, which commenced commercial passenger operations following its inauguration by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The technologies include systems integration, 750V DC third-rail electrification, Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC), integrated communications systems, project management and depot equipment together, these advanced technologies enable intelligent, safe and reliable operations across the corridor. The scope also includes 10 years of maintenance for the electrification and signaling systems, supporting their long-term reliability and performance. Siemens Limited was part of a consortium together with Siemens AG, and its partners.

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Rajeev Joisar, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, said, “The commencement of Pune Metro Line 3 commercial operations is a landmark achievement in India's urban mobility journey. The successful collaboration between Tata Group company and Siemens highlights the potential of public-private partnerships to drive future metro expansion across the country. Overcoming the complexities, our teams worked relentlessly to deliver advanced electrification, signaling and communications technologies that ensure safe, intelligent and reliable metro operations. This metro corridor will improve connectivity between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, reduce travel time by around 50%, and contribute to the sustainable growth and development of Pune city.”

The Pune Metro Line 3 was developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in line with the Government of India's New Metro Rail Policy by the special purpose company Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. It was formed through a Joint Venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group Company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under the PPP route.

The 23-kilometre elevated metro corridor connects Hinjewadi, one of Pune's largest IT and business hubs, with Shivajinagar, significantly enhancing connectivity across one of the city's busiest mobility corridors. Once fully operational, the line is expected to reduce travel time by around 50%, offering commuters a faster, more efficient and sustainable mode of transport.

About Siemens Limited

Siemens Limited is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, and mobility. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Forward-looking statements: “This document contains forward-looking statements based on beliefs of Siemens' management. The words 'anticipate', ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘forecast’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘plan’, ‘should’, and ‘project’ are used to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the company's current views with respect to the future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual result to be materially different, including, amongst others, changes in the general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. Actual results may vary materially from those projected here. Siemens does not intend to assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.”

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