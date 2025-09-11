SIG Tattva Invests INR 3.5 Crore in Crion Technologies; Launches Industry-first 'Pilot Before Pitch' Program for Start-ups

NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 11: SIG Tattva, the corporate venture capital arm of Somany Impresa Group (promoter group of AGI Greenpac Limited - BSE: 500187 and Hindware Home Innovation Limited - BSE: 542905), announced an investment of INR 3.5 crore in Crion Technologies, a pioneering company developing advanced digital solutions in IoT, AI, AR/VR, and cloud technologies.

Crion's flagship digital twin platform, Clonos, is redefining asset management by providing real-time insights and predictive capabilities, helping enterprises drive efficiency, reduce downtime, and make smarter decisions.

Advertisement

Vishnuvardhan Jayachandran, CEO of Crion Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to partner with SIG Tattva. This collaboration gives us the momentum to scale faster, accelerate product development, and take Clonos into new markets. What excites us most is working with an industry group that truly understands how transformative technologies can reshape manufacturing, utilities, and infrastructure. Together, we can unlock meaningful impact at scale."

Alongside the investment, SIG Tattva also launched its flagship 'Pilot Before Pitch (PBP)' program -- an industry-first initiative designed to reshape how start-ups and enterprises collaborate. The launch brought together leading venture capital firms, start-ups, academia, and senior leaders from Somany Impresa Group for a day of open innovation. Participating VCs included Huddle Ventures, TVS Capital, Pontaq, Alteria Capital, Arali Ventures, Forge, and Nirman Venture, among others. The program featured start-up showcases, interactive discussions, and a panel with industry, VC, and academic stakeholders on how models like PBP can accelerate adoption of breakthrough solutions in real-world contexts.

Advertisement

Commenting on the dual announcement, Shashvat Somany, Founder of SIG Tattva, said, "We are proud to announce our investment with Crion Technologies, a partnership that sets the tone for the kind of deep-tech ventures we want to back and scale. What excites us about Clonos is its ability to prove value quickly inside industrial operations -- a critical requirement for technologies looking to scale. And with the launch of our Pilot Before Pitch program, we want to give start-ups the opportunity to validate solutions in real-world environments and then support them to scale. It's about creating a model where industry and innovation grow hand-in-hand."

As part of the PBP launch, SIG Tattva hosted leading venture capital firms, incubators, and accelerators at AGI Greenpac's Bhongir Glass Manufacturing Plant - India's largest glass bottle manufacturing facility. The visit showcased the Group's advanced manufacturing capabilities and demonstrated how start-ups can engage with SIG Tattva to access industry-scale environments, operational expertise, and execution pathways. Participants also explored opportunities to co-create solutions and advance open innovation through pilots in live industrial settings.

Sriharsha Bandaluppi, Head of SIG Tattva, added, "The Pilot Before Pitch launch is an opportunity to bring the ecosystem together, with venture investors, academia, and start-ups under one roof. This collaboration highlighted the role industry can play in working alongside innovators to accelerate adoption. The visit to our Bhongir plant further reinforced this spirit, giving participants a first-hand view of the scale at which solutions can be tested and our commitment to building a truly collaborative model for India's start-up ecosystem."

With PBP, SIG Tattva aims to build one of India's most collaborative deep-tech ecosystems -- where start-ups, investors, and industry co-create solutions for the future.

SIG Tattva, the corporate venture capital arm of Somany Impresa Group, empowers visionary founders and transformative startups. Inspired by the Sanskrit word "Tattva" - meaning essence, principle, or fundamental truth - the platform reflects a commitment to truth, excellence, and progress.

Focusing on early-stage ventures in deep-tech manufacturing, enterprise SaaS, clean technologies, next-generation e-commerce, and disruptive product innovations, SIG Tattva goes beyond capital to provide strategic guidance, industry access, and operational expertise. By bridging entrepreneurs with real-world industrial ecosystems, it aims to accelerate breakthrough ideas and strengthen India's deep-tech innovation landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)