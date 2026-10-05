SIGILUM Introduces New Member Exclusive Program to Welcome a New Generation of Digital Art Collectors

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: SIGILUM, a digital art collecting platform focused on creating an organized and engaging collecting experience, has introduced its New Member Exclusive Program, designed to guide new members from their first exploration of digital artworks to their first reservation.

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Built around the journey of Explore · Discover · Reserve · Collect, the new member program aims to make the initial SIGILUM experience more engaging while helping newcomers become familiar with its digital art collections, reservation mechanism, and broader collecting ecosystem.

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The program introduces two exclusive reward opportunities for eligible new members: a New Member Daily Check-in Reward and a New Member First Reservation Reward. Together, the initiatives are designed to represent two important stages of a new collector's journey—continuous exploration and meaningful participation.

Encouraging Discovery Before Collecting

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SIGILUM's new member journey begins with exploration. After joining the platform, members can discover digital artworks featuring different artistic styles, cultural influences, themes, and creative concepts.

The platform features works such as CelestialCompass, PhoenixCup, EmberSign, and InfinitySign, each offering a distinct visual and thematic experience. SIGILUM encourages members to explore different collections and gradually develop their own collecting preferences based on artistic expression, cultural stories, rarity, uniqueness, and other characteristics of the works.

“Every collecting journey has its own beginning,” the company notes. “At SIGILUM, becoming a new member is more than simply entering a platform. It is the beginning of your own journey into the world of digital art collecting.”

Daily Check-ins Create the First Step

Under the New Member Exclusive Program, eligible new members can participate in a Daily Check-in Activity according to the applicable event rules.

By returning to SIGILUM and completing the required consecutive check-ins, members can gradually become more familiar with the platform, explore new artworks and collections, and unlock the corresponding New Member Daily Check-in Reward.

The company describes the check-in experience as more than a simple recurring action. It is intended to encourage continuous exploration and help new members become familiar with the platform's artwork discovery and reservation experience.

First Reservation Marks a New Stage

The second component of the program focuses on a member's first qualifying reservation.

After discovering artworks and learning about their collection background, availability periods, and applicable reservation rules, members can decide whether to participate based on their own interests and judgment.

Eligible new members who complete their first qualifying reservation according to the applicable rules can unlock the New Member First Reservation Reward. SIGILUM positions this step as a transition from simply exploring the platform to actively participating in its collecting experience.

The journey can therefore be summarized as:

Discover → Learn → First Reservation → Unlock Exclusive Reward

A Reservation-Based Approach to Digital Art Collecting

SIGILUM's collecting experience is built around a reservation mechanism that seeks to bring elements of the traditional collecting process into the digital environment.

According to the company, traditional collecting often involves discovering an artwork, learning more about it, evaluating its characteristics, and then deciding whether to acquire it. SIGILUM aims to reflect this process through its digital collecting experience.

When an artwork becomes available for reservation, members can review information about the artwork, availability period, and relevant rules before deciding whether to participate. Following a successful reservation, the applicable collecting process is completed according to the platform's rules.

The broader SIGILUM collecting journey is designed around:

Explore → Discover → Reserve → Collect → Connect → Discover Value

Building a Broader Digital Art Collecting Ecosystem

Beyond individual rewards, SIGILUM aims to create a more complete digital art collecting experience that connects artwork discovery with collecting and community interaction.

Members can explore different artistic and cultural themes, develop their own collecting perspectives, participate in artworks that interest them through the reservation mechanism, and continue following artwork development through the platform's available interaction and discovery mechanisms.

SIGILUM also emphasizes the continuing importance of originality, artistic expression, cultural value, rarity, and recognition among collectors in the digital collecting environment. Its platform seeks to use digital technology to make these elements more accessible and visible to collectors.

New Member Program Marks the Beginning of the Journey

For SIGILUM, the New Member Exclusive Program is intended to be an introduction rather than the destination of a member's collecting journey.

A new member's first check-in, first exploration of a collection, and first reservation can become milestones in developing a personal collecting direction. As members continue to explore, they can discover additional artworks, artists, collections, and stories within the SIGILUM ecosystem.

Through the program, SIGILUM is inviting new members to begin their digital art collecting journey with two key experiences: continuous exploration through daily check-ins and meaningful participation through a first qualifying reservation.

“Explore · Discover · Reserve · Collect” remains at the heart of the SIGILUM experience as the platform continues to develop its digital art collecting ecosystem.

About SIGILUM

SIGILUM is a digital art collecting platform designed to provide members with an organized experience for discovering artworks, exploring collections, participating through reservation mechanisms, and engaging with the broader collecting ecosystem.

The platform brings together diverse artistic styles, cultural themes, digital collecting experiences, reservation-based participation, member experiences, collector interaction, and ongoing value discovery.

Official Website: SIGILUM

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