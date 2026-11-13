SIGILUM Strengthens Platform Security to Build a Trusted Digital Collectibles Ecosystem Through Transparency and Risk Control

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: Focusing on corporate transparency, account security, transaction risk management, and user rights protection to advance standardized operations and sustainable development in digital collectibles

As the global digital economy continues to evolve, digital art, digital collectibles, and related trading services are becoming increasingly important components of the digital ecosystem. At the same time, platform security, operational transparency, and the protection of user rights have become key considerations for users when choosing digital collectibles service platforms.

SIGILUM is committed to exploring a development model that integrates digital art collecting with digital trading services, while making security management, standardized operations, and the protection of user rights central priorities in its long-term development.

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Across areas including corporate information transparency, account security management, transaction risk control, platform service standards, and user rights protection, SIGILUM continues to improve its management policies and procedures, with the aim of creating a safer, more transparent, and better-organized digital collectibles service environment for users.

1. Prioritizing Corporate Information Transparency to Establish a Verifiable Foundation of Trust

In the digital asset industry, the transparency of corporate information is one of the key factors users consider when evaluating a platform.

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SIGILUM places importance on the transparent disclosure of its operating entity, scope of services, and relevant registration records, and encourages users to review information about the platform operator and its business activities through publicly available channels.

According to materials provided by the company, the relevant SIGILUM entity is named Sigilum Inc, and information relating to its Money Services Business (MSB) registration with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has been provided for further verification.

SIGILUM’s corporate registration details are as follows:

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* Company Name: Sigilum Inc

* Registered Address: 600 17th St Suite 2800, Denver, CO 80202, United States

* Address (as stated in Chinese in the original): Suite 2800, 600 17th Street, Denver, Colorado 80202, United States

* MSB Registration Number: 3100334207419

* Registration Type: Initial Registration

MSB registration is a registration requirement under the relevant U.S. financial regulatory framework and does not represent an endorsement or guarantee by the U.S. government of the platform’s security, trading products, or investment returns.

SIGILUM believes that corporate transparency goes beyond making registration information public. It also means clearly explaining the scope of business, service rules, applicable regions, and the relevant risks assumed by users.

The platform will continue to monitor policy requirements in different markets and improve relevant disclosures in line with its actual business scope, further advancing standardized corporate management and transparent operations.

With openness, transparency, standardized operations, and long-term development as guiding principles, SIGILUM will continue to enhance its platform services and support the healthy development of the digital collectibles ecosystem.

2. Improving Account Management and Safeguarding User Identity and Information Security

User account security is a fundamental part of operating a digital platform and an essential element in ensuring that users can access platform services normally.

SIGILUM places importance on protecting user identity information and managing account security. By establishing account registration rules, identity verification requirements, and account management procedures, it seeks to maintain a more orderly platform environment.

Under the platform’s relevant management rules, users may be required to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification when accessing certain services. This helps confirm account holders’ identities and identify identity misuse, fraudulent registrations, and other unusual activities.

SIGILUM also applies appropriate security identification and review requirements to unusual device logins, suspicious registration activities, and other operations exhibiting risk indicators.

The platform encourages users to safeguard their personal account information, login passwords, and identity verification materials, strengthen their security awareness, and help maintain a safe and orderly environment for using its services.

SIGILUM believes that account security depends not only on platform management procedures but also on the joint participation of users and the platform. By continually improving security measures and user education, potential security risks can be reduced.

3. Strengthening Transaction Risk Identification to Maintain a Fair and Orderly Trading Environment

A fair, transparent, and orderly trading environment is essential to the healthy development of the digital collectibles ecosystem.

SIGILUM emphasizes the management of trading activities on its platform and seeks to maintain a normal trading environment through relevant trading rules and risk management requirements.

Under the platform’s transaction management policies, SIGILUM prohibits fictitious transactions, malicious volume manipulation, abnormal pricing, market manipulation, and other conduct that may disrupt normal trading activity.

In light of actual operating conditions, the platform will continue to improve procedures for identifying abnormal transactions, conducting risk reviews, and managing related activities, and will carry out necessary checks on conduct that may undermine trading fairness or normal platform operations.

At the same time, SIGILUM values transparency in transaction-related information and encourages users to fully understand the platform’s rules, trading mechanisms, and potential risks before taking part in relevant transactions.

The market value of digital collectibles and related assets may be affected by various factors. Users should participate prudently based on their individual circumstances.

By continuously improving its transaction management policies, SIGILUM aims to promote a more standardized, fair, and transparent digital collectibles trading environment.

4. Enhancing Platform Security Management and Continuously Protecting User Rights

A secure, stable, and transparent platform environment is an important foundation for building user trust and supporting long-term development.

SIGILUM has consistently prioritized the development of its platform security framework, regarding the protection of user rights, system stability, and standardized management as important directions for platform development.

Through account management policies, risk identification mechanisms, and security review procedures, the platform continues to refine its day-to-day operational management and strives to provide users with a safer and more orderly digital collectibles service environment.

SIGILUM also emphasizes transparency in platform communications, promptly publishing important announcements, service rules, and system updates through official channels to help users better understand the services available on the platform.

In user services, SIGILUM will continue to optimize its customer support system, improve issue reporting and resolution procedures, and enhance service efficiency and the user experience.

SIGILUM believes that a truly trustworthy platform requires more than continuously improved security management mechanisms. It also requires transparent operating rules, a stable service experience, and a sustained commitment to protecting user rights.

5. Raising Security Awareness and Establishing a Well-Regulated User Service Environment

As digital services become more widespread, online fraud, identity impersonation, the spread of false information, and other cybersecurity issues have become shared challenges for the digital asset industry.

SIGILUM attaches importance to fostering user security awareness. Through explanations of platform rules, security alerts, and official announcements, it helps users improve their ability to recognize potential risks.

The platform reminds users to obtain relevant information through the official SIGILUM website and formally announced channels, and to exercise caution with links from unknown sources, unverified notices, and unusual requests involving account activity.

Where account activity may present security risks, SIGILUM will conduct necessary risk identification and security reviews in accordance with the relevant management rules.

The platform also values user feedback and service communication, and continues to improve issue-handling procedures to enhance the user experience.

By strengthening both platform security management and user security awareness, SIGILUM hopes to further foster a standardized, orderly, and healthy digital collectibles service environment.

6. Continuously Improving Platform Services to Support the Long-Term Development of the Digital Collectibles Ecosystem

As the digital collectibles industry develops, a platform’s long-term competitiveness is reflected not only in product innovation and service features, but also in standardized operations, management transparency, user experience, and its capacity for sustainable development.

In accordance with its development plans and actual operating needs, SIGILUM will continue to improve management policies covering account administration, trading rules, risk identification, system maintenance, and customer service.

In developing its platform services, SIGILUM will continue to monitor trends in digital art, digital collectibles, and digital trading services, and explore more diverse digital collecting experiences.

At the same time, the platform will continue to prioritize user needs and service feedback. By constantly refining management processes, improving service efficiency, and strengthening information disclosure mechanisms, it seeks to provide users with a clearer and more convenient digital collecting experience.

SIGILUM believes that the long-term development of the digital collectibles ecosystem must rest on transparent operating principles, standardized service policies, and a continually improving security management framework.

Looking ahead, SIGILUM will continue to optimize its platform service system, focusing on standardized platform development, the protection of user rights, and the growth of the digital collectibles ecosystem.

Security is not merely a technical requirement; it is also a responsibility that demands long-term investment, continuous improvement, and collective commitment.

Guided by the principles of transparency, standardized operations, and prudence, SIGILUM will continue to strengthen its platform security framework and strive to build a digital collectibles service ecosystem that earns greater user trust.

About SIGILUM

SIGILUM is a digital platform focused on digital art collecting, digital asset exploration, and related trading services.

The platform is dedicated to exploring a model that combines digital art with digital collectibles trading services. By continually improving its service system, account management, and risk control policies, it aims to offer users a more standardized and transparent way to participate in digital collecting.

SIGILUM will continue to monitor developments in the global digital collectibles industry, promote the integration of digital art and digital services, and explore long-term opportunities in the digital collectibles ecosystem.

Official Website: https://sigilum.exchange/

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