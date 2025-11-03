Sigma Solve Reports 54% YoY Surge In Q2 FY25-26 Net Profit To Rs 193 Lakh

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Sigma Solve Limited (NSE- SIGMA | INE0A0S01028), a leading AI and digital transformation company, operates across the USA, Australia, and India, delivering innovative IT services and custom enterprise applications that help businesses maximise revenue, has announced its Unaudited financial results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY25-26 Standalone Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 1,091.78 Lakhs, YoY growth of 19.35%

- EBITDA of ₹ 302.70 Lakhs, YoY growth of 53.41%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 27.73 %, YoY growth of 616 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 192.84 Lakhs, YoY growth of 53.85%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 17.66 %, YoY growth of 396 Bps

- EPS of ₹ 0.19, YoY growth of 58.33%

Q2 FY25-26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 2,715.20 Lakhs, YoY growth of 19.08%

- EBITDA of ₹ 920.67 Lakhs, YoY growth of 29.53%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 33.91%, YoY growth of 274 BPS

- Net Profit of ₹ 665.30 Lakhs, YoY growth of 28.34%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 24.50%, YoY growth of 177 BPS

- EPS of ₹ 0.65, YoY growth of 30.00%

H1 FY25-26 Standalone Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 2,006.54 Lakhs, YoY growth of 23.37%

- EBITDA of ₹ 500.01 Lakhs, YoY growth of 3.84%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 24.92 %, YoY Change of -469 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 318.18 Lakhs, YoY growth of 3.01%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 15.86%, YoY change of -313 Bps

- EPS of ₹ 0.31, YoY growth of 3.33%

H1 FY25-26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 4,995.34 Lakhs, YoY growth of 45.26%

- EBITDA of ₹ 1,631.42 Lakhs, YoY growth of 43.67 %

- EBITDA Margin of 32.66 %, YoY change of -36 BPS

- Net Profit of ₹ 1,183.69 Lakhs, YoY growth of 47.32%

- Net Profit (%) of 23.70%, YoY growth of 33 BPS

- EPS of ₹ 1.15, YoY growth of 47.44%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Prerak Parikh and Biren Zaverchand, Co-founder of Sigma Solve Limited, said: "The first half of FY26 has been encouraging, reflecting consistent progress across our key business segments. The demand environment for digital transformation and AI-led solutions continues to expand globally, and we are well-positioned to capture these opportunities through our strong delivery capabilities and growing client relationships.

We continue to focus on strengthening our global footprint, deepening our technology offerings, and investing in talent and innovation to drive sustainable growth. Our strategy remains centred on scaling our core digital services while accelerating the adoption of new-age technologies that create long-term value for all"

