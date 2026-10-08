Signature Packaged Drinking Water Takes Festival-Goers Closer to Nature at Ziro Festival 2026

Bringing the spirit of 'One With Nature' to India's greenest music festival, inspiring mindful and eco-conscious living.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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Signature Packaged Drinking Water, title sponsor of the 13th edition of the Ziro Festival, continued its commitment to eco-conscious living and harmony with nature by bringing its ‘One with Nature’ philosophy to the festival.

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Set in the scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh from 24th to 27th September 2026, the festival offered a platform where eco-conscious practices blended seamlessly with creativity, reflecting Ziro Festival’s long-standing eco-friendly ethos.

Signature Packaged Drinking Water extended this spirit through its ‘One with Nature’ philosophy which met the festival’s own spirit of discovery, community, and respect for the valley.

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Aanandita Datta, Vice President Marketing & Category Head, Diageo India, said, “At Signature Packaged Drinking Water, ‘One with Nature’ is about creating moments that encourage people to reconnect with the natural world and experience it more mindfully. Ziro brings that philosophy to life in a very authentic way, with music, culture and community coming together in a setting that has always had a deep respect for its environment. Through our experience at the festival, we wanted to give people a space to slow down, reconnect with their surroundings and enjoy the moment.”

Bobby Hano, Co-founder and Director, Ziro Festival, added: “Every edition of Ziro leaves us with new music, new stories and new connections, but it also reminds us of the responsibility that comes with bringing thousands of people into this valley. This year, we saw that music discovery, community and sustainability can continue to grow together. We’re grateful to every artist, audience member, local resident and partner who helped make this edition a shared experience, and to everyone who continues to believe in what Ziro can be.”

The four-day festival brought together over 40 artists from India and around the world, without a traditional headliner hierarchy.

The line-up featured veteran Indian artists including Sukhbir, Sneha Khanwalkar, Midival Punditz, Shakthisree Gopalan, Shanka Tribe, and Parikrama, alongside emerging voices from across Northeast India.

International acts included Sri Lanka’s Yohani, Algeria’s Fati Teniri, Palestinian-French producer Isam Elias, and the Philippines’ Talahib, with artists also travelling from Thailand, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea, Nepal, and Ireland.

For the first time, the festival introduced 'Cosmos Stage', an informal space where the line between stage and audience blurred. Free of a fixed running order, it gave artists and festival-goers room to jam spontaneously, swap ideas, and share unscripted performances, reflecting the spirit of discovery that has always defined Ziro. Indigenous Apatani traditions, including the Daminda harvest dance and traditional craft workshops, remained at the heart of the programme.

The 2026 edition of the Ziro Festival once again reaffirmed that music and mindful living can thrive together. Through its partnership, Signature Packaged Drinking Water celebrated culture and creativity while reinforcing its commitment to building experiences rooted in sustainability that inspire communities to be one with nature.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India’s leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL). Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 35 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells, and distributes Johnnie Walker, McDowell’s No1, Black Dog, Black & White, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, Smirnoff, Greater Than, Don Julio, Tanqueray, Godawan, among others, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India’s growth agenda. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

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Sukhbir performs at the Ziro Festival, presented by title sponsor Signature Packaged Drinking Water.

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