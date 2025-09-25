SignDesk Rebrands as Melento: Ushering in a New Era of Agentic AI for Enterprise Workflows

Bangalore, September 25, 2025: SignDesk, a pioneer in digital workflow automation, today announced its rebranding as Melento, marking a strategic shift toward Agentic AI-powered enterprise. The new identity marks a deliberate shift: moving beyond document workflows to orchestrating collaborative intelligence across enterprises — where AI and human judgment combine to accelerate decisions, remove friction and create measurable business outcomes.

Melento is unveiling a low-code Collaborative Intelligence Platform (CIP) - a platform designed to meet the growing demands of regulated industries, combining intelligent workflow orchestration with contextual data intelligence. By connecting structured and unstructured data, Melento transforms raw information into actionable insights, alerts, and recommendations — all in real time. The platform introduces a built-in AI companion that enables in-context collaboration turning siloed data and manual approvals into a single source of trusted, actionable work — making operations more fluid and aligned.

“Over the past decade, we’ve helped thousands of organisations digitize contracts and eliminate paperwork friction. As Melento, we’re amplifying that purpose — not by abandoning our roots, but by multiplying their impact. This rebrand signals a widening of ambition: we now focus on removing organisational friction — bridging gaps between data, process, and people. Our goal is to empower teams to make faster, more confident decisions — securely, transparently, and at scale. Our commitment to trust, customer obsession, and speed remains unchanged,” said Krupesh Bhat, CEO - Melento.

Melento’s products and the Collaborative Intelligence Platform are available immediately to existing customers. Prospective customers can book demos and pilots via the company website: www.melento.ai. In the coming months, Melento will roll out partner programs, industry accelerators and lab-based pilot opportunities.

“Congratulations to the SignDesk team on a remarkable ten-year journey. With its transformation into Melento and the launch of the AI-driven Collaborative Intelligence Platform, the company is once again poised to shape work at the intersection of human and artificial intelligence. Wishing the team continued success ahead!” — Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys, and Founding Chairman UIDAI (Aadhaar)

"India is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of AI — not by chasing trends, but by building product-led, trustworthy agentic systems at scale. With our deep engineering talent, bold entrepreneurs and a maturing ecosystem that converts ideas into global businesses, we can set the standards for practical, responsible AI. Congratulations to SignDesk on ten years of leadership in digital contracts — and best wishes to Melento as it steps into a new chapter with a clear vision to drive agentic-AI impact." — Sharad Sharma, Co-founder of iSPIRT, Member of United Nations' advisory body on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Member National Startup Advisory Council and SEBI's Financial and Regulatory Technology Committee.

About Melento (formerly SignDesk):

Melento (formerly SignDesk) provides enterprise-grade document automation and collaborative intelligence solutions. The company helps organisations modernize contracting, onboarding and document-driven workflows while delivering secure, compliant e-signature, digital stamping and onboarding capabilities. Bootstrapped and scaled over the last decade, Melento serves over 3,000 customers globally and processes millions of documents annually. The company is expanding into the US and Middle East to broaden its global reach.

