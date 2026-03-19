Signify Bets Big on cricket: EcoLink Becomes Associate Sponsor for Rajasthan Royals

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New Delhi [India], March 19: As India gears up for the electrifying T20 season, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the partnership of its emerging electrical brand EcoLink with Rajasthan Royals. Through this collaboration, EcoLink becomes the associate sponsor for the team, strengthening the brand's presence on one of India's biggest sporting platforms and deepening the connect with millions of cricket fans across the country.

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The partnership also aligns with the upcoming product portfolio from EcoLink, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering reliable and efficient solutions for Indian consumers. Much like the pursuit of excellence on the field by Rajasthan Royals, EcoLink aims to power comfort and convenience in millions of homes across the country. As part of the collaboration, the brand will feature prominently on leading head gear, supported by an integrated promotional campaign and digital activations throughout the tournament.

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Sumit Joshi, CEO and MD, Signify, Greater India said, "At Signify, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering meaningful value to our consumers. With EcoLink, our emerging electrical brand, we are focused on bringing reliable and accessible solutions to Indian homes. As we expand the brand's presence across the country, the Indian Premier League offers a powerful platform to connect with millions of consumers. Our partnership with Rajasthan Royals allows us to engage with passionate cricket fans while bringing EcoLink closer to households across India. This collaboration reflects our ambition to strengthen the brand's footprint and accelerate its growth in one of the world's most dynamic markets."

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Strategy and Marketing for Greater India, Signify, added, "Cricket is deeply embedded in India's cultural fabric, and the upcoming season offers an unparalleled platform for brands to connect with audiences at scale. We have received a strong consumer response for our EcoLink BLDC fans across India. With our partnership with Rajasthan Royals, we aim to create high-impact visibility for EcoLink through on-ground presence, leading head gear branding, and integrated fan engagement initiatives. This partnership is a key part of our strategy to build a stronger consumer connect and reinforce EcoLink as a trusted, accessible BLDC fans brand for millions of Indian homes."

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Alok Chitre, COO, Rajasthan Royals said, "We are proud to partner with EcoLink and welcome them to the Rajasthan Royals family. The scale and reach of the Royals fan community allow us to offer a powerful platform to connect with fans through strong in-stadia presence, digital storytelling and year-round engagement. Through this association, we look forward to enabling meaningful visibility and fan interaction across the season."

This partnership brings together EcoLink and the massive reach of the upcoming T20 series to connect with consumers across India. With a proven track record of delivering reliable, high-performance products in over 20 countries, EcoLink shares a common commitment with Rajasthan Royals: betting on emerging technology and talent, building trust, consistent performance, reliability, and creating memorable experiences for millions of fans.

Rajasthan Royals enter the season with strong squads, led by captain Riyan Parag and head coach Kumar Sangakkara. The team features a blend of talented players, including Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal poised to deliver thrilling performances and keep fans engaged throughout the season.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world's best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating. News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

About Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural 2008 season and are one of the 10 teams competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise completed a major shareholding restructure in 2021, with Emerging Media having the majority ownership of the franchise with support from new co-investor RedBird Capital Partners.

For more information, please log on to www.rajasthanroyals.com.

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