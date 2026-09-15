Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • Installs Rs 500 EcoLink BLDC fans across the pandal and queue areas during the ten days of celebration • Demonstrates energy-efficient cooling at scale, with the installation consuming approximately 4,200 units of electricity Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, brings EcoLink’s energy-efficient fan technology to Lalbaugcha Raja this Ganesh Chaturthi. With devotees travelling from Mumbai and beyond to seek Bappa’s blessings, EcoLink high airflow fans have been installed across the pandal and queue areas to make the darshan journey airy and more comfortable.

Signify brings EcoLink’s energy-efficient innovation to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja this Ganesh Chaturthi For many devotees, the darshan experience includes time spent travelling to the venue, waiting in queues and moving through crowded areas. The EcoLink installation addresses one part of this experience by providing cooling across the areas where devotees spend time waiting.

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The installation brings together four EcoLink fan models—AiroJewel, AiroTrio, AiroKristal and AiroQuad 3B powered by Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motor technology. BLDC fans consume up to 50% less electricity compared with conventional induction motor fans with a power input of 75–80 watts. The fans will operate 24 hours a day during the ten days of celebration and are expected to consume approximately 4,200 units of electricity in total. The installation demonstrates the use of energy-efficient fan technology in a large public setting while supporting the comfort of visitors during the festival.

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Speaking about the activation, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Strategy and Marketing, Signify Greater India, said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a time when people come together, and for us at Signify, this is a chance to contribute in a way that's true to what we stand for—innovation that shows up in real spaces and real experiences. With EcoLink's BLDC fans, we are bringing energy-efficient cooling to Lalbaugcha Raja to make the darshan journey more comfortable for devotees.” The EcoLink presence extends across key areas of the Lalbaugcha Raja experience, with branding assets including large hoardings, drop-downs, lilliputs, and other visibility elements across the venue. The brand presence reinforces EcoLink’s proposition of energy efficient cooling while creating multiple consumer communication touchpoints throughout the pandal and queue areas. Taking the EcoLink experience beyond the venue, personal handheld fans will also be available for visitors to purchase.

As part of the on-ground engagement, Signify will host an interactive activity where visitors can test how loud they can cheer "Hawa Cha Raja EcoLink" for a chance to win exciting gifts, adding an experiential layer to EcoLink's presence at the festival.

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About Signify Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world’s best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products connected systems and services, unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating. News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

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