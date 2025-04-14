Signify Illuminates Over 300 Forest Villages in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, Under Har Gaon Roshan CSR Project

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 14: Har Gaon Roshan CSR project aims to enhancing safety in forest regions affected by human-wildlife conflict using the power of light. Bahraich is recognized as one of India's aspirational districts, with a focus on improving health, education, and infrastructure. The installation of energy-efficient lights has reduced human-wildlife conflict, allowing villagers to move freely and securely after dark, has also extended opportunities for livelihood activities and improved access to education, particularly for children studying in the evenings. By empowering communities with sustainable lighting solutions, this initiative has paved the way for a brighter future, where safety, opportunity, and progress shine brightly in the heart of rural Uttar Pradesh.

The project executed in partnership with FINISH Society encompasses the installation of over 5000 high-quality LED and solar streetlights across a vast network of 300 forest villages. The recent inauguration event was attended by Mr B. Shiv Shankar, Divisional Forest officer (DFO) of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, Bahraich. In addition, a calendar featuring slogans on forest and wildlife conservation was also launched at this event.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, shared his thoughts on this project, "At Signify, we believe in the transformative power of light to uplift lives. Through this initiative, we are creating safer and more secure environments in some of the most remote villages. This initiative reflects our dedication to leveraging lighting technology for social impact, and we are honoured to collaborate with the forest department and FINISH Society in supporting the recovery of these resilient communities."

This collaborative effort has been carried out with active support from the Forest Department and the local communities, bringing together various stakeholders to realize a shared goal of rural empowerment through lighting.

