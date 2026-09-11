New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • At 3,000 sq. ft., the flagship store in Delhi NCR brings together smart, connected and design led lighting experience • The new Philips Smart Light hub takes Signify's retail network to 373 stores across the country Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the global leader in lighting, has inaugurated India’s largest Philips Smart Light Hub in Kirti Nagar, Delhi NCR, marking a significant step in the company’s retail expansion in India. At 3,000 sq. ft., the flagship is Signify's biggest experience store in India, bringing together its broadest portfolio of Philips lighting solutions and giving consumers, architects and interior designers the opportunity to experience how lighting can shape the look, feel and functionality of a space.

Philips Smart Light Hub in Kirti Nagar, Delhi NCR The hub was inaugurated by Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD, Signify, Greater India.

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The new hub comes as lighting takes on a more prominent role in home and interior design in India, with consumers increasingly looking beyond its purely functional value to explore solutions that create moods, enhance interiors and personalise their spaces.

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For Signify, this shift in consumer preferences also creates an opportunity to build retail environments where people can understand and experience the role lighting can play in their spaces. The company now has 373 stores across India, with the new Kirti Nagar hub adding a larger, more immersive format to its retail network.

Commenting on the inauguration, Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD, Signify, Greater India, said, "The Indian consumer is becoming more thoughtful about how lighting can transform a space, not just illuminate it. We are seeing growing interest in lighting that brings together design, functionality, personalisation and smart technology. The Philips Smart Light Hub is designed around this changing consumer need, giving customers an opportunity to see, experience and discover the possibilities of lighting in one place. As we continue to expand our presence across India, our focus is on making innovative lighting solutions more accessible and helping consumers make more informed choices for their spaces." Inside the hub It showcases a wide selection of Philips lighting across decorative, functional and connected categories. The decorative range includes chandeliers, wall lights, floor lamps and track lights, while functional lighting includes modular COBs, downlighters, magnetic tracks, panels and spots.

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The hub also features WiZ, Signify's smart lighting platform, allowing visitors to explore connected lighting and understand how technology can give them greater control and flexibility over their lighting environment.

Designed as a destination for discovery, the hub enables customers to explore different lighting applications and combinations in one setting. It also gives architects and interior designers a space to discover products and possibilities that can be incorporated into residential and other projects.

About Signify Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

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