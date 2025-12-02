Signoria Creation Limited Announces Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Herble Prints Private Limited

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Signoria Creation Limited (the "Company") informs the market that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on Monday, 1 December 2025 at the Company's registered office, approved the acquisition of a 60 % equity interest in Herble Prints Private Limited.

Key Details of the Transaction

- Stake Acquired: 60 % of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of Herble Prints Private Limited.

About Signoria Creation Limited:

Signoria Creation Limited is a is one of the leading manufacturer and marketer of women's apparel, operating under the brand name "Signoria. "The company offers a diverse range of women's clothing, including Kurtis, pants, tops, Co-ord Sets, dupattas, and Gowns, known for their traditional designs with a touch of contemporary style. Signoria caters to women seeking comfortable, stylish, and trendy clothing options, appealing to those who want to make a statement and stand out from the crowd. With a passion for growth, Signoria aims to expand its operations on a PAN India basis, leveraging e-commerce trends and government support to reach a wider audience. The company recently expanded its product portfolio by introducing Co-ord Sets for women, reflecting its commitment to innovation and meeting evolving market demands. The company operates two manufacturing units in Jaipur, Rajasthan, equipped with advanced technology to meet production demands and uphold quality standards.Marking a significant milestone, Signoria Limited was listed on the NSE Emerge platform in March 2024, reinforcing its commitment to growth and excellence in the Apparel industry.

Disclaimer: This is a press release for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified advisor before making any decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)