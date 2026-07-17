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Home / Business / SIIB Pune Celebrates 34th Foundation Day, Reaffirms Its Legacy in Industry-Aligned Management Education

SIIB Pune Celebrates 34th Foundation Day, Reaffirms Its Legacy in Industry-Aligned Management Education

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ANI
Updated At : 10:13 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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SMPL

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune, celebrated its 34th Foundation Day on Friday, 10th July 2026, marking over three decades in management education. The event, held at the institute's auditorium from 11:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., brought together SIIB's leadership, faculty, staff, and students to reflect on the institute's journey and its expanding footprint in industry-aligned management education.

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The occasion offered a moment to reflect on SIIB's remarkable journey since its foundation in 1992, when the institute was established under the visionary leadership of the Founder of Symbiosis Society, Dr S. B. Mujumdar. Over the past thirty-four years, his vision of delivering value-based, globally relevant education has continued to guide the institute's growth. Today, under the leadership of Symbiosis International (Deemed University)'s Pro Chancellor, Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, and Vice Chancellor, Dr R. Raman, SIIB has evolved into one of India's premier business schools, offering specialised MBA programmes in International Business, Agribusiness, and Sustainability Management. Built on a strong foundation of academic excellence, ethical values, and industry relevance, the institute continues to combine academic rigour with experiential learning, preparing future leaders to address the evolving demands of business and society.

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A Legacy Rooted in Accreditation and Rigour

SIIB's MBA in International Business programme is NBA-accredited -- a recognition of its adherence to global standards of quality and rigour. Alongside its International Business programme, the institute's Agribusiness and Sustainability Management programmes have carved out a distinct identity, addressing sectors that are increasingly central to India's economic and environmental priorities.

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Strengthening Industry and Research Engagement

The celebration also served as a reminder of SIIB's growing industry and research engagement over the past few years. The institute has signed Memoranda of Understanding with the BAIF Development Research Foundation and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), widening avenues for applied research and export-oriented learning. SIIB has also continued its collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry Young Indians (CII Yi) for hands-on workshops and conducts an annual SAP S/4HANA training workshop that exposes students to enterprise-level business software widely used across industries.

A Ceremony Marked by Tradition and Celebration

The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Dr Alka Maurya, Director, SIIB; Dr Dipen Paul, Deputy Director, SIIB; Pt. Arvindkumar Azad and Mrs Anupama Azad, followed by a look back at the institute's key milestones over the past 34 years, tracing its evolution into a multi-programme institute with a distinct academic identity. The formal proceedings then gave way to a soulful classical musical concert, with compositions led by Ishwari Dasakkar-Kadadi, Vaishnavi Joshi, and Surashree Dasakar, setting a serene tone for the celebration, followed by a powerful Sufi performance by Nilanchak Pande, Sandeepan Mukherjee, Saurabh Gulawani, and Amit Vishwakarma. Both performances drew enthusiastic participation from the audience, culminating in a standing ovation. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Dipen Paul, who expressed gratitude to the performers, organisers, faculty members, guests, and students for making the celebration memorable.

With three specialised MBA programmes, an NBA-accredited flagship course, and deepening ties with industry bodies such as CII Yi, FIEO, and BAIF, SIIB continues to position itself as an institute equipping students with the mindset and tools to build careers that are both successful and meaningful.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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