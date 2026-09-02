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Home / Business / Sikar's Smriti Van gets 685.393-metre green pergola walkway

Sikar's Smriti Van gets 685.393-metre green pergola walkway

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ANI
Updated At : 03:52 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], September 2: Smriti Van in Sikar has added a major green infrastructure feature with the development of a 685.393-metre-long metal pergola walkway covered with living green creepers. The structure has a height ranging from 4.76 to 4.88 metres and has been developed to provide pedestrians, walkers, joggers, runners and sportspersons relief from direct sunlight while promoting greenery and awareness about nature conservation.

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The pergola has been developed using living creepers trained over a metal structure, with the broader objective of increasing green cover and encouraging public awareness about environmental conservation.

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The initiative received support from MLA and former minister Shri Rajendra Pareek, along with the Forest Department and district administration, in the development of Smriti Van.

The structure was developed by Dr Vinod Kumar Jain, a retired physician known for his work in CPR awareness and training. Construction of the pergola began in 2021, and Dr Jain has dedicated the initiative to his late mother, who passed away on 27 June 1981, the same date on which construction commenced four decades later.

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The 685.393-metre-long walkway, with its living green creeper cover and dimensions, is now being positioned as an example of using public infrastructure to combine pedestrian comfort, greenery and environmental awareness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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