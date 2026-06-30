Sikh Pro: The Global Super App Merging Technology with Timeless Gurbani

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New Delhi [India], June 30: In a digital world where apps handle everything from finance to fitness, the global Sikh community has lacked a single, unified digital home. Fragmented apps, limited educational resources, and geographical barriers often make it difficult for younger generations and the diaspora to stay connected to their roots.

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Sikh Pro is changing that. Developed by Gur Sikhi Edtech LLP, a DPIIT-recognized startup based out of Bangalore, this platform is building India's first faith-based tech ecosystem to connect over 30 million Sikhs worldwide.

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The app is the brainchild of a unique brother-and-sister duo: Saloni Singh and Hitesh Singh. Together, they are bridging the gap between ancient spiritual wisdom and modern mobile software.

A Factual, Open Approach to Learning Sikhi

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For many people, exploring faith can sometimes feel intimidating due to cultural stigmas or subjective interpretations. The core mission behind the Sikh Pro app is to provide an authentic, neutral perspective that is rooted strictly in Gurbani.

By removing societal misconceptions, the platform creates a safe, welcoming space for anyone to learn about Sikhism, its history, and its inclusive philosophy. Whether you are a lifelong practitioner or simply curious, the app focuses on factual, clear spiritual education free from external biases.

Inside the Sikh Pro Super App: Core Features

Sikh Pro is designed as a mobile-first experience that moves past simple text resources to offer a complete interactive ecosystem. The platform features a fully developed Minimum Viable Product (MVP) with highly specialized tools:

- Daily Nitnem and Hukamnama: Intuitive access to daily prayers and edicts, allowing users to maintain their spiritual routines smoothly from anytime zone.

- Gurbani Streams: High-quality audio and live broadcasts from prominent Gurudwaras globally.

- Giani Bot: An interactive, smart assistant created to help users with daily spiritual guidance, historical context, and proper pronunciation.

- AI Sikhi: Locally developed artificial intelligence designed to answer complex questions by drawing directly from historical and scriptural texts, ensuring objective and accurate answers.

- Borderless Sewa Infrastructure: A unified system with active permissionsfrom over 50 Gurudwaras worldwide, enabling users to securely support humanitarian causes and participate in community service across borders.

Meet the Founders: Saloni Singh and Hitesh Singh

The foundation of Sikh Pro relies heavily on the professional backgrounds of its co-founders, who combine institutional corporate knowledge with digital growth strategies.

Saloni Singh (Director)

Saloni brings more than 20 years of experience across operations, human resources, and financial management. Holding an MBA from Alliance University, she manages the operational strategy, organizational growth, and business scalability to ensure the app can reliably serve millions of global users.

Hitesh Singh (Director)

Hitesh handles the overarching vision, technological growth, and digital expansion of the platform. With over 15 years of experience in app growth, SEO, and global scaling, he holds a Chief DigitalOfficer qualification from the Kellogg School of Management along with an MS from UCD.

Join the ExclusiveWaitlist Today

With a growing community of over 4,000 early followers on social media and a fully validated MVP, Sikh Pro is preparing for its global multi-platform rollout across iOS, Android, and Web. The platform is systematically expanding its reach to active diaspora communities across India, Canada, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

As the team prepares for live global deployment, early access is being granted to a limited group of users. To secure your spot, experience the features early, and get exclusive updates, visit www.sikh-pro.com to join the official waitlist today.

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