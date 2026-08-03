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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3: In a major boost to the retail and entertainment landscape of Noida, Sikka Group has signed Cinepolis India to open one of its largest multiplexes in the National Capital Region at the upcoming Mall of Noida. Spread across approximately 65,000 sq. ft., the multiplex will feature five premium auditoriums with an overall seating capacity of nearly 900, offering visitors a world-class cinema experience.

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The upcoming multiplex is being designed as a premium entertainment destination and is expected to house a mix of cutting-edge cinema technologies, including IMAX, 4DX, Laser Projection and VIP experiences, making it one of the most advanced movie destinations in the region.

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The leasing further reinforces Mall of Noida's positioning as a next-generation lifestyle destination, with entertainment serving as one of its biggest attractions alongside premium retail, food and beverage offerings, and family-centric experiences.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Harvinder Sikka, MD, Sikka Group, said:

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"Entertainment has become one of the strongest pillars of modern retail developments. Bringing one of Cinepolis' largest multiplexes to Mall of Noida reflects our commitment to creating an experiential destination that goes far beyond shopping. Our vision is to develop a landmark that people choose not only for retail but for spending quality time with family and friends."

The addition of Cinepolis is expected to significantly increase visitor engagement and dwell time, further enhancing the appeal of Mall of Noida among residents of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, East Delhi and neighbouring markets. The development is being planned as an integrated destination where shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure come together under one roof.

Industry experts believe that premium multiplexes continue to be among the strongest footfall drivers for destination malls, attracting diverse consumer segments and strengthening the overall retail ecosystem. With Cinepolis joining its brand portfolio, Mall of Noida takes another significant step towards becoming one of NCR's most sought-after retail and entertainment destinations.

About Sikka Group:

Sikka Group is a leading real estate developer with a diversified presence across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality segments. With a legacy of delivering landmark developments, the Group continues to create destinations that combine quality construction, modern infrastructure and customer-centric experiences. Mall of Noida is envisioned as one of the city's most prominent mixed-use lifestyle destinations, bringing together leading brands, entertainment and culinary experiences in a contemporary retail environment.

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