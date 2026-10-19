Silaii has showrooms in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Coimbatore

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

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SILAII, India’s first sculptural home decor brand, gifted cars to four employees at a special ceremony held at Santhosh Hall, VGP Resort, Chennai, on Saturday. The initiative celebrates the contributions of team members who have been part of the brand’s journey since its early days.

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Sathiya Narayanan, Production Head, Nishanth, Research & Development Head, Arun Titan, Founder & CEO, Sowmya, Co-Founder & CFO, Ragul Kishan, Chief Production Officer, Midhun Mohan, Marketing Head

The recipients - Ragul Kishan - Chief Production Officer, Midhun Mohan - Marketing Head, Nishanth - Research & Development Head, and Sathiya Narayanan - Production Head - have consistently demonstrated commitment and gone beyond their responsibilities. In a special touch, each recipient’s family was invited to choose the car, making the occasion a milestone for the entire family.

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A Thought That Became a Meaningful Gesture

The idea originated at a family function attended by SILAII CEO and Founder Arun Titan, where he noticed a long-serving team member arriving on a two-wheeler with his entire family after a long journey. The sight prompted him to reflect on how the people who helped build SILAII could share in the comfort and security he enjoyed in his own life.

The initiative was kept under wraps until the employees were invited to a dinner, where each received a personal letter revealing the surprise. Their families were subsequently invited to select their preferred cars, turning the announcement into a shared celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Titan, CEO and Founder, SILAII, said, “I go back home safely in my car every day, and I wanted the people who have built SILAII with me to enjoy the same comfort and safety with their families. This initiative is a way of expressing our gratitude to them and sharing the success we have built together.”

“At SILAII, we believe India has immense artistic talent, but what is needed is an ecosystem that enables artists and craftspeople to build sustainable livelihoods. Today, we have a team of over 250 people, with nearly 80% of our factory workforce comprising women, many from rural communities who have found their first formal employment and an opportunity to develop their artistic skills with us. Our vision is to make art accessible while creating meaningful careers for the people behind it. We hope to take this forward by establishing an arts college that will enable more young people to pursue art as a respected and viable profession. We want our people to grow alongside SILAII, creating opportunities that extend beyond the workplace and benefit their families as well,” he added.

About SILAII

Founded in 2019 by Arun Titan, SILAII is India’s first sculptural home decor brand and one of India’s finest sculpture brands, driven by the vision of making art accessible to everyone. Rooted in craftsmanship, culture and storytelling, the brand creates finely detailed, IP-certified handcrafted sculptures ranging from 5 inches to 50 feet — from devotional sculptures, levitating sculptures and car dashboard god idols to temple replica sculptures, leaders and icons bust sculptures, official movie merchandise, and customised sculptures for corporate gifting.

With more than 2,00,000 products sold and a presence in over 50 countries, SILAII’s portfolio spans home decor, bespoke creations, corporate gifting and large-scale public sculpture installation, including more than 50 government projects. Among its landmark creations is the 30-foot Nilgiri Tahr, Tamil Nadu’s state animal, installed in front of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat. Its latest endeavour, SILAII Artscape, extends the brand’s vision to designing landscapes through art.

SILAII operates its flagship sculpture store in Adyar, Chennai, along with a store in R.S. Puram, Coimbatore, and a massive sculpture store in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

For more information, visit www.silaii.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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