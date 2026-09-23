Silent Sentinel : How an Indian Cyber Pioneer Joined Forces with the UAE to Secure the Global Frontier

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: As millions of sensitive personal records fall prey to relentless cyber threats, protecting digital lives demands more than just defense. Kerala-born tech innovator Nandakishore Harikumar took a radical approach—tracking down threat actors directly at their source rather than waiting for breaches to unfold. Over a decade later, his proactive vision has built a global alliance, proving how Indian deep-tech innovation is reshaping world-class cybersecurity standards.

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In a major leap forward for cross-border digital security, Technisanct’s flagship threat intelligence platform, FalconFeeds, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Cybersecurity Council at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Expo City. Executed by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and Nandakishore Harikumar, Founder & CEO of Technisanct, this alliance establishes a robust framework for mutual threat intelligence exchange, coordinated incident defense, investigative guidance, cross-sector cyber exercises, and joint expert working groups. Collaborating with one of the world’s premier cybersecurity frameworks marks a monumental milestone for FalconFeeds, ensuring enhanced resilience and proactive risk mitigation for the digital ecosystems of both regions.

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The roots of this global expansion trace back to February 2018, when Technisanct was founded to eliminate critical visibility gaps in enterprise risk management. Initially operating as a consultancy for major Indian brands, the team quickly realized that manual data collection could not keep pace with modern adversaries. To solve this, Nandakishore engineered FalconFeeds,an artificial-intelligence-powered platform that shifted the industry from passive event logging to active adversary tracking. Today, FalconFeeds actively monitors over 22,000 threat entities simultaneously, including ransomware operators, advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, hacktivists, initial access brokers, data brokers, and dark web vendors. By continuously analyzing adversary infrastructure and tactics, the platform democratizes high-tier defense for organizations lacking massive internal security operations.

Spanning more than 55 countries with a heavy operational footprint in Europe and the United States, FalconFeeds now safeguards over 200 high-profile clients, including sovereign governments, enterprise conglomerates, Big Four firms, and specialized security enterprises. Beyond standard code and firewalls, Nandakishore’s investigative scope delves deeply into the human and geopolitical dimensions of modern cyber warfare. His daily operations encompass analyzing complex fraud networks, mapping the cyber vectors of international geopolitical crises, and monitoring coordinated inauthentic behavior, fake news, and propaganda campaigns. This deep domain mastery has positioned him as a trusted intelligence partner for law enforcement agencies globally during sensitive digital investigations.

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As global privacy regulations tighten and the threat matrix expands, FalconFeeds continues to engineer its next chapter of proactive defense. The platform's intelligence engine now spans over 50,000 specialized Telegram channels dedicated to cybercrime, cybersecurity, and geopolitics, surfacing brand risks and emerging vectors in real time. Backed by landmark research investment from IIT Kanpur, Technisanct is advancing proprietary AI models to profile digital threats with unprecedented precision, successfully carrying its homegrown capabilities from Kerala onto the absolute frontiers of international cybersecurity.

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