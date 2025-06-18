'Silk and the Silk Road' Exhibition from China National Silk Museum Debuts in Kazakhstan

HANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a vibrant celebration of cultural exchange, the "Silk and the Silk Road: From China to Kazakhstan" exhibition opened at the National Museum of Kazakhstan on June 16. This flagship event of Kazakhstan's "China Tourism Year" coincides with the second China-Central Asia Summit, marking a significant new chapter in cross-cultural dialogue.

The opening ceremony wooed attendees with a fusion of Chinese and Kazakh artistic traditions – from the timeless melody of "High Mountains and Flowing Water" on the Guqin (traditional Chinese musical instrument) to the energetic Kazakh dance. A showstopping fashion presentation featured models in exquisite Hanfu (traditional Chinese dress) alongside Kazakh national costumes, creating a visual dialogue across centuries.

Highlights of the exhibition include 145 rare artifacts tracing 2,000 years of silk history, three immersive sections: The Birth of Silk, Routes That Changed the World, and Silk in Daily Life. Star exhibits feature 8th-century textiles that showcase extraordinary craftsmanship, adorned with motifs reflecting the rich cultural fusion along the ancient trade routes.

Visitors can also experience living traditions through "Beyond the Mulberry Fields: China Sericulture Intangible Cultural Heritages" – interactive demonstrations of UNESCO-listed silk techniques like kesi (silk tapestry) and intricate embroidery by master artisans.

Beyond the gallery, scholars from both nations are convening to discuss the preservation of textile heritage, while Hanfu cultural activities bring ancient fashions to life across Astana.

The exhibition forms part of China National Silk Museum's Global Showcase programme, with previous shows from seven countries including among others, France, Hungary and Uzbekistan.

"These silks are more than artifacts – they're threads connecting our shared history," remarked Zhang Chengming, the museum deputy director during the opening. The exhibition runs through August 8, offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness the enduring legacy of the Silk Roads.

